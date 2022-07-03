Bingo will be one of the activities happening on July 10th during the Maui Sunday Market relocation opening at 150 Hana Highway (parking lot) in Kahului, home of the Maui Street Market. Photo credit: Maui Food Technology Center

The Maui Sunday Market is relocating from its current spot at the Kahului Shopping Center to just down the road at 150 Hāna Highway in Kahului, home of Maui Food Technology Center’s Maui Street Market, starting July 10.

“We’re excited to have both of our events located in one island foodie hotspot,” said Luana Mahi, president of the Maui Food Technology Center, which runs the event. “At our Maui Street Market, residents and visitors currently enjoy ono food served with aloha seven days a week. Now, Sundays will offer an added bonus with additional food trucks, local vendors and live entertainment at the Maui Sunday Market.”

MFTC’s Maui Street Market is open seven days a week with food trucks setting their own hours. Organizers say that in addition to many favorite food trucks, the public can also enjoy games and movie night.

Each Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m., starting on July 10, the Maui Sunday Market will feature a variety of local food trucks, product vendors, live entertainment and ‘Ohana Bingo.

Public admission and parking is free. Visit www.MauiSundayMarket.com for more information.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Food truck operators and local vendors interested in reserving a space at the Maui Sunday Market and/or Maui Street Market, should contact MFTC’s office at email [email protected] or call 888-948-6382. Space is subject to availability.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Sunday Market is supported by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development.

MFTC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging, educating and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking to earn a living through value-added products, agriculture, cultural practices, environmental sustainability, technology and economic diversification.