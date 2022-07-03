Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:11 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:47 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 12:57 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 04:51 AM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected for all shores into next week. The strong trades will support rough and choppy surf along east facing shores. The current small south swell will continue to lower today and Monday. The next small long period south swell will arrive on Wednesday and then slowly fade into Friday. The forerunners of another small long period south swell will arrive by next Saturday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WSW less than 5mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.