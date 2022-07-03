Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 03, 2022

July 3, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:11 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 05:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 12:57 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 04:51 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected for all shores into next week. The strong trades will support rough and choppy surf along east facing shores. The current small south swell will continue to lower today and Monday. The next small long period south swell will arrive on Wednesday and then slowly fade into Friday. The forerunners of another small long period south swell will arrive by next Saturday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WSW less than 5mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




