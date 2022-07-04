Beware of a scammer impersonating a Sheriff in Hawaiʻi.

The Sheriff Division of the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety has issued an alert about a Sheriff impersonator who tells individuals they owe money for outstanding warrants, traffic citations and/or missed jury duty.

The scammer usually instructs the victim to send money electronically. In some cases, the victims paid the scammer using cryptocurrency, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety.

The public is reminded that Sheriffs do not call, text or email people asking for personal information or to solicit payment electronically or by phone.

Hawaiʻi residents also are advised not to provide credit card numbers, bank account information or other personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency.

If you receive a call, text or email matching this scam, contact the Sheriff Division by calling 808-586-1352.

Tips to protect yourself: