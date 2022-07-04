Maui Obituaries for the week ending July 3, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Michael Manuel Burns

Sept. 11, 1946 – June 27, 2022

Michael Burns 75 of Wailuku, went with Our Lord on June 27, 2022.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Paia Community Center in Paia Maui at 10 a.m. Will include prayer services at 10:30 a.m. and luncheon with the continuance of his celebration of life to follow.

Michael is survived by his wife, Pamela Leilani Burns.Sister Myra (Reno) Piligrin, Son Burt Michael “Micky” (Paula Kaina) Burns, Daughters Sherian “Cookie “ Burns, Mila Tanaka, Michaela Burns, Mika Burns (Kekoa Silva), Marika (Marcos) Vergara. Stepsons Earl II (Sunshine) Kahae, Moses Kahae, Ralph (Kristy) Kahae and a step daughter Purity-Ann (Mapu) Kahae-Kaupe; 12 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; 18 step-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.

Michael Burns was an exceptionally beautiful husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend.

Reynaldo A. Golino

Nov. 23, 1951 – June 23, 2022

Reynaldo A. Golino, beloved husband and father, passed away at Maui Memorial Medical Center on June 23, 2022 at the age of 70, surrounded by his family. He was born in San Vicente, Ilocos Sur, Philippines, on Nov. 23, 1951 to Prudencio and Bonifacia Golino.

Reynaldo is survived by his wife: Felicitas; his children, Reinalyn, Kennedy, and Roosevelt; and his sister Cornelia Golino-Ceria.

Reynaldo was a devout Catholic, who was heavily involved in the church as well as the Maui Filipino community. His involvement included being a former President of the Saint Theresa Filipino Catholic Club, a former Binhi At Ani board member, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He graduated from Divine Words College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and last taught at Lokelani Intermediate School as an ESL teacher.

He enjoyed gardening and decorating, and volunteered his services decorating his church’s altar. He also loved to dance and sing and would be found many times performing at various functions and singing his heart out on the karaoke machine at home.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at St. Theresa Church in Kihei; mass will begin at 10 a.m.; he will be laid to rest at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku.

Jaymark Garcia Loresto

Jan. 13, 1981 – June 15, 2022

Jaymark Garcia Loresto, 41, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away on June 15, 2022, surrounded by his family, under the care of Hospice Maui. He was born on Jan. 13, 1981 in the Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; services will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 2 p.m., at Valley Isle Memorial Park Cemetery in Haʻikū.

Jaymark was predeceased by his father, Melchor G. Lorest; and brother, DannyJoe G. Jose. He is survived by his Fiance, Janice Arzaga; mother, Zeny C. Loresto; four children, Jace Melchor Arzaga, Michelle Arzaga, DamionJay Arzaga, Jermaya Arzaga; siblings, Michael (Rhea) Garcia, JohnPaul (Marife) Garcia Jose; nieces & nephews, Mikaela Garcia, Max Ryeden Garcia, Terrence Phillip Yadao, Thea Kaelee Jose; and aunties and uncles.

Harold Lawrence Amoral

Aug. 11, 1921 – June 25, 2022

Harold Lawrence Amoral, 100, of Haʻikū, Maui, passed away on June 25, 2022, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born Aug. 11, 1921, in Pāʻia.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. Joseph Church in Makawao; mass will begin at 10 a.m.; burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Harold retired from Haleakala Ranch as a cowboy foreman. He also raised cattle and horses. He is predeceased by his wife, Margaret Amoral. He is survived by his son, Ernest (Priscilla) Amoral Sr.; daughter, Madeline (Gregory) Pruse; five grandchildren, Ernest Jr., John, Tammy, Craig, Leslie; seven great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Tylun Wah Tim Pang

July 10, 1956 – May 7, 2022

It is with extreme sadness we announce the passing of Tylun Wah Tim Pang, age 65. Tylun, also known as Tim by his Pang Ohana, was a cherished and loved son, husband, father, papa,brother, friend, mentor and beloved chef.

Tylun was born July 10, 1956 on the island of Oʻahu. He was pre-deceased by his parents Mildred “Mili” Pang and Yun Yung Pang. After graduating from McKinley High School, he continued his passion for culinary, worked on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, California and Maui. He spent the past 25 years as the Executive Chef at the (Fairmont) Kealani Resort and executed the debut of KŌ Restaurant.

Tylun poured his heart and soul into his work and family. Everyone always admired his passion and creativity of his art. He was an excellent fisherman, doting husband, proud father, distinguished Chef and the most loving Papa.

The Pang family, along with the KŌ and Kealani Ohana were all unprepared for this devastating loss. His legacy will live on in all the lives he’s touched.

He is survived by his wife, Mary-Jo, won Timothy, stepdaughters Malia, Moani and Miki’ala, Hānai son Ryan; grandchildren Slayder and Kealia; sisters Jody (Robert) Domingo, Ani Pang, Tami (Raymond) Orozco, and Mari (Dennis) Chan; nephew Kealoha (Claire) Domingo and many, many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

“You never said I’m leaving, you never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knew why. A million times we needed you, a million times we cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts we hold a place thatbno one could ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home.”

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 9 at LDS church in Maui Lani,1300 Maui Lani Pkwy, Kahului Hawaiʻi 96732

Family Visitation 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Public Visitation 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Service 11 a.m.

Luncheon to follow service

Dec. 31, 1969 – June 9, 2022

Jesus “Marty” Crusat Jr., 76, of Keaʻau (formerly of Kailua-Kona), passed away on June 9, 2022. Born in Kealakekua, Hawaiʻi, he was a retired tour bus driver for Jack’s Tours, an avid fisherman and diver, and a former member and Eucharistic minister of St. Michael’s Church.

He is survived by wife, Carol Savarese Crusat; mother, Julia Lominario Crusat; sons, Justin Crusat and Kevin Crusat; daughter, Charene (Peter Frank) Haliniak; brothers, Jeffrey Crusat, Jerry (Debbi) Crusat, Rodney Crusat, Robin (Carla) Crusat Sr., Rudy (Andrea) Crusat, Jamie (Angie) Crusat; sisters, Joann (Gary) Smith and Jessie Mae (Bill) Crusat; 4 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held July 9, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. with services to follow at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 75-5769 Ali‘i Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740.

Per the request of family, no flowers please.

Leonida Calma

Aug. 16, 1930 – June 13, 2022

Vilma Sanchez

March 17, 1972 – May 27, 2022

Vilma Sanchez, of Pukalani, was called to Heaven on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Hale Makua Kahului.

Vilma was born on March 17, 1972 in Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi. She grew up in Pukalani, but has called Kahului her home for 24 years.

Vilma was very humble, loving and so full of life. She lit up the room wherever she went. She enjoyed meeting new people and creating new friendships. If you knew her, you knew where to find her in Hale Makua. She often roamed around in her electric wheelchair blasting Bob Marley music on her speakers and participating in various activities – her favorite was playing BINGO. Those closest to her will always remember her for her love for plush frog dolls, Bob Marley music, chocolate cake, sprite, pancit and tootsie pops. She is so loved and will be missed dearly.

Vilma is survived by her parents, Lorenzo and Eufemia Sanchez; her siblings, Perl Sanchez Ramoran (Albert), Jackee Sanchez, and Clifford Sanchez (Ruella) of San Diego; nieces, Joni Sanchez Casio, Liana-Lei Sanchez Ramoran, Hailee Sanchez; nephews, Jeremy Sanchez, Haiden Sanchez; grand nephews, Kamea’oli Sanchez, Kainalu Sanchez; and grand nieces, Kailani Sanchez, Kyla Suda and Zhyrie Sanchez.

The Sanchez family would like to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Hale Makua Kahului for their many years of unconditional love and care to Vilma.

Visitation for Vilma will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; services will begin at 11 a.m.; final visitation will continue until 12 p.m.; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku.

May 5, 1956 – May 17, 2022

Schanen Tomas, 66, of Kamuela, passed away on May 17, 2022. Born May 5, 1956 in Hawaiʻi, he worked for Hamakua Sugar Co., Costco, H.I.S. Tires and was a musician.

He is survived by son, Ryan Tomas of Kamuela; daughter, Haunani Tomas of Portland, Oregon; brother, Patrick (Kim) Tomas of Kawaihae; sisters, Amy Domingcil of Hilo, Sharon (Ray) Nakamoto of Waikoloa; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A “celebration of life” service will be held Saturday, July 9; visitation 10-10:30 a.m., service 10:30-11 a.m. with luncheon to follow at Ballard Family Mortuary, Hilo.

March 21, 1949 – June 10, 2022

Ellery Clyde Eleneki, 73, born on March 21, 1949; passed away on June 10, 2022 at home in Keaukaha, Hawaiʻi surrounded by his ‘ohana.

Ellery was born and raised in South Kohala, Hawaiʻi from 1949-1958. He and his ‘ohana then moved to Maui where he resided until 2002. Ellery served two tours for the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War and was a field supervisor for Monsanto. From 2002 until his passing he lived in Keaukaha, Hawaiʻi; enjoying time spent cleaning the yard, watching old westerns, talking stories with anybody and everybody and throwing up a shaka to anyone passing through the neighborhood.

He was predeceased by his parents, Henry Eleneki and Vivian Palaika (Brighter), siblings Isabel “Kenikeni” Eleneki, and Henry K. Eleneki (Natalie). He is survived by his siblings. MyraJill Kahoohanohano (Glenn), Ralph S. Eleneki (Marlene), Timothy Eleneki (Carole), Paullette “Polly” Miller (Derrick), Dawn “Ka‘o” Mattos (David), Rowene K. Eleneki (Lisa) Crayton K. Eleneki–deceased (Jody), Isabella “Ka‘ihi” Eleneki Bissen (Richard Jr.); hānai babies Nohi, Apo, Kamana‘o and Lanakila; and survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends who will always remember their Papa, Poopie and Pupu.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; eulogy will begin at 8 p.m.; burial on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.