Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 05, 2022

July 5, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.1 feet 06:19 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 11:26 AM HST.











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 06:47 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 02:17 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 08:28 AM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 12:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected over the next several days. The strong trades will support rough and choppy surf along east facing shores for the next day or so, with surf and seas easing somewhat Wednesday and Thursday as the upstream fetch diminishes. Minimal swell energy from the south and southeast is expected for most of this week. A long-lived run of near- to above-average surf along south facing shores is expected to begin late next weekend, continuing well into next week. A small, long- period swell from the east may arrive early next week, generated by east Pacific Hurricane Bonnie. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
