Maui Surf Forecast for July 05, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
No significant swells are expected over the next several days. The strong trades will support rough and choppy surf along east facing shores for the next day or so, with surf and seas easing somewhat Wednesday and Thursday as the upstream fetch diminishes. Minimal swell energy from the south and southeast is expected for most of this week. A long-lived run of near- to above-average surf along south facing shores is expected to begin late next weekend, continuing well into next week. A small, long- period swell from the east may arrive early next week, generated by east Pacific Hurricane Bonnie.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com