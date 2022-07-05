Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.1 feet 06:19 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 11:26 AM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 06:47 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 02:17 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 08:28 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 12:30 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected over the next several days. The strong trades will support rough and choppy surf along east facing shores for the next day or so, with surf and seas easing somewhat Wednesday and Thursday as the upstream fetch diminishes. Minimal swell energy from the south and southeast is expected for most of this week. A long-lived run of near- to above-average surf along south facing shores is expected to begin late next weekend, continuing well into next week. A small, long- period swell from the east may arrive early next week, generated by east Pacific Hurricane Bonnie.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.