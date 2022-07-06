Maui United Way President Nicholas Winfrey. PC: MUW

Maui United Way raised a total of just over $500,000 during this year’s “Live United” campaign, which will go toward 39 health and human services programs in Maui County.

“MUW experienced a revenue decline of 40% this past year but has been fortunate to have an organization that has been prepared for situations like this with reserves in place and supporters to lean on to ensure our partners’ work continues,” according to organization leaders.

Since reserves can only sustain the organization for so long, MUW is working to develop a plan to rebound from the revenue decline they’re experiencing by working closely with businesses. The plan calls for donations through the MUW annual campaign and workplace giving programs.

“We are so grateful to the amazing individuals and businesses who have continued their trust and support for your Maui United Way,” said Maui United Way President Nicholas Winfrey. “Your generous contributions of time, talent, and financial support will continue to make an impact within Maui, Lānaʻi, and Molokaʻi for years to come. With your continued support throughout the last year, Maui United Way funding provided over 28,000 non-profit services; supplied over 1,000 keiki with school supplies, including over 300 keiki on Lānaʻi; and over 1,800 toys for keiki in need during the holiday season.”

Maui United Way held its 53rd Annual Meeting and Celebration Luncheon on June 30. Sandy Baz of the County of Maui performed the Invocation. Mahalo Awards were given to outstanding businesses, agencies, and individuals who had contributed to MUW’s mission of bridging resources in the Maui community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The award winners and their categories are as follows:

Foundation of the Year – Bendon Family Foundation

Campaign of Distinction – Hawaiian Electric (Maui Electric)

Hand Up Award – Sentry Insurance

Bank of the Year – First Hawaiian Bank

Campaign Excellence Awards – Enterprise Holdings and Goodfellow Bros., Inc.

Partner Agency of the Year – Common Ground Collective

Board Member of the Year – Lalaine Manlapao

Legacy of Giving – Alexander & Baldwin

Everyday Hero – Kaimana Brummel

Heart of the Community – Hui No Ke Ola Pono

Inspirational Giving Award – Nuestro Futuro Foundation

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui United Way, with the assistance of Judge Per Diem, Bevanne Bowers, installed their incoming officers, recognizing Shanda Vangas of Fourth Wave Strategies as Board Chair, Dr. Luke Bailey of Pohaku Business Solutions as Vice-Chair, Lalaine Manlapao of First Hawaiian Bank as Treasurer, and Ellen Nashiwa of Hawaiian Electric as Secretary.

Many attendees brought in donations to support Maui United Way’s Tools for School Drive which provides school supplies to keiki in need through their 39 non-profit partner agencies on Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi. With the cost of living up, donations are needed more than ever, according to MUW. Anyone interested is asked to bring new school supplies to Pacific Media Group at 311 Ano St. in Kahului during working hours on Monday through Friday.

Maui United Way depends on the continued support of local businesses and community members to address Maui’s most vital needs. To make a contribution, please visit www.mauiunitedway.org or call 808-244-8787.