2.5 acres burned in Maui brush fire at Hōkiokio Place near Lahaina Bypass. PC: Maui Fire Department (7.6.22)

An afternoon fire burned 2.5 acres of brush along Hōkiokio Place at the Lahaina Bypass in West Maui.

The incident was first reported at 3:18 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Chris Stankis, Acting Information Officer for the Maui Fire Department said the fire was apparently sparked by agricultural equipment in a lot adjacent to the highway.

“Crews were able to quickly contain the fire and keep it from moving upslope to where homes are located,” according to Stankis.

Hōkiokio Place was closed above the Lahaina Bypass for a short time to allow crews to operate safely along the roadway. Responding units included: Engine 3, Ladder 3, Tanker 3, and a Battalion Chief.

The fire was brought under control before 4 p.m. and crews remained on scene into the evening to conduct mop up operations.