Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 08:28 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 12:30 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 07:19 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 02:59 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 10:30 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 02:42 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected over the next several days. East shore surf will remain slightly below normal through Thursday, before ramping back up to near seasonal levels Friday through early next week as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the island chain. South shore surf will remain small through Saturday, before a long-period south swell arrives and boosts surf to near or slightly above the summertime average Sunday through early next week. East Pacific Hurricane Bonnie may send a small, long-period east swell our way early next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.