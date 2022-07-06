Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 06, 2022

July 6, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 08:28 AM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 12:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 07:19 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 02:59 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 10:30 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 02:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected over the next several days. East shore surf will remain slightly below normal through Thursday, before ramping back up to near seasonal levels Friday through early next week as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the island chain. South shore surf will remain small through Saturday, before a long-period south swell arrives and boosts surf to near or slightly above the summertime average Sunday through early next week. East Pacific Hurricane Bonnie may send a small, long-period east swell our way early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
