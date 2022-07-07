Maui News

Free events scheduled to celebrate July as National Parks and Recreation month

July 7, 2022, 9:19 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

To celebrate July as National Parks and Recreation Month, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is offering free, family-friendly activities for residents.

National Parks and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation & Parks Association. July is a month for parks and recreation programs to support strong, vibrant and resilient communities through summer activities, events and celebrations.

The Maui events include Outdoor Summer Movie Nights, a community dance at on Molokaʻi, and a Family Kickball Night on Lānaʻi.

For more information on activities, visit the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov/412 and click on Event Flyer under the heading 2022 Parks and Recreation Month; or call Angus Peters III, Assistant Chief of Recreation, at 808-984-4052 or email [email protected]

For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Breaking 33 Acres Of Hana Coastline Now Permanently Protected At Mokae Ii 2Former Hawaiʻi Senator J Kalani English Sentenced To 40 Months In Federal Prison 3New Law Raises The Age For Kids To Use A Child Passenger Restraint In Hawaiʻi 4Maui Now Survey 71 Affected By Residential Rental Prices Spiking 93 Concerned With Increase In Violent And Property Crimes 5Mayor Announces Kali Arce And Weston Yap As Leaders Of New Maui Ag Department 6Maui Median Sales Prices Hit Another All Time High At 1 25 Million For Single Family Homes