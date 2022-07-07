To celebrate July as National Parks and Recreation Month, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is offering free, family-friendly activities for residents.

National Parks and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation & Parks Association. July is a month for parks and recreation programs to support strong, vibrant and resilient communities through summer activities, events and celebrations.

The Maui events include Outdoor Summer Movie Nights, a community dance at on Molokaʻi, and a Family Kickball Night on Lānaʻi.

For more information on activities, visit the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov/412 and click on Event Flyer under the heading 2022 Parks and Recreation Month; or call Angus Peters III, Assistant Chief of Recreation, at 808-984-4052 or email [email protected]

For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.