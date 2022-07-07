Free events scheduled to celebrate July as National Parks and Recreation month
To celebrate July as National Parks and Recreation Month, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is offering free, family-friendly activities for residents.
National Parks and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation & Parks Association. July is a month for parks and recreation programs to support strong, vibrant and resilient communities through summer activities, events and celebrations.
The Maui events include Outdoor Summer Movie Nights, a community dance at on Molokaʻi, and a Family Kickball Night on Lānaʻi.
For more information on activities, visit the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov/412 and click on Event Flyer under the heading 2022 Parks and Recreation Month; or call Angus Peters III, Assistant Chief of Recreation, at 808-984-4052 or email [email protected]
For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.