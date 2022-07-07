Maui News

Joint pavement preservation pilot project begins on Kula Highway

July 7, 2022, 4:48 PM HST
A pavement preservation pilot project begins on Friday, July 8, 2022 on the Kula Highway (Route 37) between mile markers 15.5 and 16, in the vicinity of Maukanani Road.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, in coordination with the County of Maui, will pilot the use of micro surfacing as a pavement preservation technique in the area.

A single lane closure on Friday, July 8 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. is needed to prepare the area for micro surfacing.

The full schedule for the single lane closures of Kula Highway, weather permitting, is:

  • Friday, July 8, 8 a.m. through 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 9, 6:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 16, 6:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
  • Monday, July 18, 6:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 19, 6:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Traffic will be allowed in both directions with contraflow in the remaining open lane. To ensure safety, flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. On July 16 and 18 access to driveways in the work zone will be impacted. Residents have been notified.

The purpose of the joint pilot is to determine if micro surfacing is an effective tool to extend the life of asphalt pavement in Hawaiʻi. The County of Maui will conduct the micro surfacing work utilizing County equipment and its in-house pavement preservation staff. HDOT will provide traffic control, prepare the work zone, and install permanent striping. As with most pavement preservation projects, permanent striping is scheduled to be installed later to ensure its longevity.

Motorists are asked to proceed with caution and expect delays in the area.

