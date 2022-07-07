The Kahi Kamali‘i Infant/Toddler Center provides services for children ages 1 to 3. Photo Credit: MEO

The Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust donated $15,000 to Maui Economic Opportunity’s Kahi Kamali‘i Infant/Toddler Center in Central Maui.

“In recognition of its wonderful work providing quality early childhood services to the people of Maui,” Kahi Kamali‘i was selected for the grant, said Melissa Pavlicek, Executive Director of the charitable trust.

Kahi Kamali‘i provides services for children ages 1 to 3. The goal of the center is to allow families to work, attend school or participate in employment training.

The mission of the charitable trust is to communicate and demonstrate Ho‘okipa (generous hospitality) and Malama (deep care) for the community by supporting charitable needs. The trust also made a donation of $10,000 to Kahi Kamali‘i in November 2021.

“We understand the incredible extra challenges confronted by nonprofit organizations during the pandemic,” Pavlicek said. “We applaud the continued good work of [the] organization.”

During the pandemic, Kahi Kamali‘i remained open and cared for children of first responders, medical professionals and essential workers.

“Affordable quality child care has come up as top priority in public surveys as we develop our three-year community needs assessment,” said Debbie Cabebe, CEO of MEO. “The need for child care has increased since pandemic impacts have waned, but families face costs of $1,000 a month or more with a tightened market of providers.”

The grant will be used to help operate the infant/toddler facility amid rising costs due to inflation, supply chain problems and other issues, Cabebe said.

The center is licensed by the state Department of Human Services for 15 children and is currently at capacity. Licensing requirements at Kahi Kamali‘i include staffing of one lead caregiver and two other caregivers – to maintain a ratio of 1 adult to 5 children.

The County of Maui provides scholarships to keep costs affordable for families who are income eligible, with teen parents or with children receiving early intervention support through Imua Family Services.

For more information about the Kahi Kamali‘i Infant/Toddler Center, call 808-249-2988.