Man arrested for drugs and firearms charges following search of Kahului home
Maui police arrested a Kahului man on drug and firearm offenses after executing search warrants at a home on Tuesday.
Wailuku patrol officers and members of the department’s Special Response Team conducted the search at around 7:17 a.m. on July 5, 2022 at a Kahului home.
As a result, officers recovered one
- A .308 rifle ghost gun 13.5″ barrel
- A fully automatic AR-15 ghost gun 10.5″ barrel
- A 9mm semi-automatic ghost gun pistol
- Four 80% pistol lower kits
- 1,465 ammunition
- A .40 caliber pistol upper receiver
- 100 round AR-15 magazine
- 10 Marijuana plants
- 4 grams of marijuana concentrate
- 8.2 pounds processed marijuana
- other drug paraphernalia
- 35 cock fighting gaffs
- $1,118 in US currency
Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Chaz Yamashita.
He was charged with: one count of first degree promotion of a harmful drug; one count of fourth degree promotion of a harmful drug; one count of use of a firearm in a felony drug offense; one count of second degree commercial promotion of marijuana; three counts of firearms with no serial number; four counts of ownership/possession of a prohibited weapon; four counts of possession of prohibited weapons; two counts for gun permit; three counts for registration of firearms, one count of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug; one count of possession of a gambling device; one count of promotion of a controlled substance in/on/near a school; and one count of contempt of court.
Yamashita posted bail which was set at $35,100.