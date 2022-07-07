Crime Statistics

Man arrested for drugs and firearms charges following search of Kahului home

July 7, 2022, 4:29 PM HST
PC: Maui Police Department

Maui police arrested a Kahului man on drug and firearm offenses after executing search warrants at a home on Tuesday.

Wailuku patrol officers and members of the department’s Special Response Team conducted the search at around 7:17 a.m. on July 5, 2022 at a Kahului home.

As a result, officers recovered one

  • A .308 rifle ghost gun 13.5″ barrel
  • A fully automatic AR-15 ghost gun 10.5″ barrel
  • A 9mm semi-automatic ghost gun pistol
  • Four 80% pistol lower kits
  • 1,465 ammunition
  • A .40 caliber pistol upper receiver
  • 100 round AR-15 magazine
  • 10 Marijuana plants
  • 4 grams of marijuana concentrate
  • 8.2 pounds processed marijuana
  • other drug paraphernalia
  • 35 cock fighting gaffs
  • $1,118 in US currency

Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Chaz Yamashita.

He was charged with: one count of first degree promotion of a harmful drug; one count of fourth degree promotion of a harmful drug; one count of use of a firearm in a felony drug offense; one count of second degree commercial promotion of marijuana; three counts of firearms with no serial number; four counts of ownership/possession of a prohibited weapon; four counts of possession of prohibited weapons; two counts for gun permit; three counts for registration of firearms, one count of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug; one count of possession of a gambling device; one count of promotion of a controlled substance in/on/near a school; and one count of contempt of court.

Yamashita posted bail which was set at $35,100.

Comments

