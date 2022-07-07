Sakamoto Pool. File photo courtesy County of Maui.

The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon on July 15, 2022, for the physical swim test for the recruitment of pool guard trainees, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The facility Located next to War Memorial Stadium and Gymnasium, Baldwin High School will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. that day for lap and recreational swimming.

The department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.

For more information, call Duke A. Sevilla at (808) 270-6135 or send email to [email protected].

For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.