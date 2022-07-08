Maui County voters can study nine proposed Maui County Charter amendments and two alternatives in the Maui County Charter Commission 2022 Voter Guide, now available online.

The guide can be found at https://www.mauicounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/134167/2022-06-24-Final-Digest or by visiting the Charter Commission’s website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/1791/Charter-Commission.

The Charter Commission completed its review of the Revised Charter of the County of Maui, Code of Ethics (1983), as amended, on June 9. Commission members have since completed their terms of service.

On June 20, the panel submitted its 2021-2022 Final Report of the Maui County Charter Commission. The report is inclusive of all Commission proposed amendments and the Council’s two alternative amendments, to the County Clerk.

The proposed amendments will be on the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election ballot.