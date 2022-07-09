Da Bee shuttle makes its way up Wells Street in Wailuku Town. Beginning July 14, Da Artsy Bee shuttle will begin providing rides for theater and arts lovers who want the convenience of hassle-free parking and beeline drop-off service. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

Wailuku Town theater-goers and arts lovers will soon have another way to get to shows on time and without having to look for street parking.

Beginning July 14, “Da Artsy Bee” will be available for free air-conditioned drop-off service to Wailuku performance venues.

The County of Maui Department of Management made the announcement in conjunction with Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.

“This new Artsy Bee shuttle is timely with the return of in-person theater productions in Wailuku town,” said Mayor Victorino. “Theater-goers won’t need to worry about finding parking. They can relax and get dropped off curbside on time for the show.”

Da Artsy Bee 22-seat shuttle will begin to pick up riders at Maui Lani Safeway approximately 45 minutes prior to curtain. The shuttle will pick up and drop off riders every 15 minutes until showtime. Following the show, Da Artsy Bee will pick up passengers from the venue and return them to the parking lot.

Passengers will be dropped off in the loading zone in front of the ʻĪao Theater or at Da Bee’s ‘Ilima stop in front of 808 on Main for all Maui Academy of Performing Arts programs. For a shuttle schedule and list of upcoming Wailuku shows, visit www.WailukuLive.com/da-artsy-bee. Shuttle reservations are not required.

Since October 2020, Da Bee shuttle service has helped reduce parking and traffic congestion as part of the Wailuku Town Improvement Project, which includes construction of a new 428-stall parking structure. Riders can park at Maui Lani Safeway and Wells Park and catch Da Bee shuttles to various ‘flower’ stops in Wailuku.

The Da Bee shuttle service is available Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Service times are:

Every 15 minutes from 6 to 9 a.m.

Every 30 minutes from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Every 15 minutes from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Vehicles are air-conditioned, low-emission, ADA accessible and include seat belts.

Starting July 14, the County will discontinue the War Memorial/Mahalani Loop route to make way for Da Artsy Bee. Completion of a Maui Police Department parking lot reconstruction project now makes available a bus for Da Artsy Bee shuttle.

“Not only will this artsy shuttle enhance the theater-going experience, but it’ll also help support Wailuku Town’s vibrant arts community,” Mayor Victorino said.