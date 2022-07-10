Maui News

Maui Behavioral Health Resources welcomes new board member

July 10, 2022, 10:36 AM HST
* Updated July 10, 9:44 AM
Newly installed board member Randol Leach (left) shakes hands with Judge Peter Cahill, who conducted the installation at the Maui Behavioral Health Resources administrative offices in Makawao. PC: courtesy.

Maui Behavioral Health announced the installation of Randol Leach as a new member of the organization’s board of directors, effective July 1, 2022. Leach is a Financial Consultant with Maui Investment Services.

The ceremony was conducted by Judge Peter Cahill at the organization’s administrative offices in Makawao.

“I appreciate the dedication of the staff of Aloha House, Mālama Family Recovery Center and Maui Youth and Family Services in helping our community with mental health issues, and I’m excited to be part of the organization in this way,” said Leach.

“We’re very pleased to have Randol Leach join us as the newest member of our board of directors. Mr. Leach has been a longtime supporter and avid advocate for our charitable mission.  We know he will contribute greatly to our continued success,” said Jud Cunningham, CEO of the organization.  

Several new board officers were also inducted during the ceremony. They are Kelli Meyers, president, Dr. Lauri Calkins, vice-president, Bonnie West-Baker, treasurer, and Bill Oldham, secretary.

Maui Behavioral Health Resources is an umbrella organization of three nonprofit agencies: Aloha House, Mālama Family Recovery Center, and Maui Youth & Family Services. It is the largest nonprofit treatment provider on Maui. All three agencies seek to provide mental health and substance use disorder treatment to Maui residents.

While each maintaining their own 501(c)3 status, in 2008 the three agencies merged their administration to share and maximize their expertise, reduce overhead costs and eliminate service duplication.

Together, the agencies provide services to almost 8,000 individuals in the Maui community each year. Learn more at www.MBHR.org.

