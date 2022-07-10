Maui Memorial Medical Center. (2022) PC: Wendy Osher

Maui Memorial Medical Center has earned the distinguished Gold Plus Quality Achievement Awards from American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® program for excellence in heart and stroke care.

The Heart Failure Gold Plus and Stroke Gold Plus awards recognize MMMC’s demonstrated excellence and commitment to current, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke. That leads to saving lives, reducing recovery times and readmissions.

MMMC received recognition for the following AHA awards:

Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll + Target Diabetes – One of only two hospitals in the state to receive this distinction. Hospitals are required to meet specific criteria including improving medication adherence, providing early follow-up care, and enhancing patient education. The goal is to reduce hospital readmissions by helping patients manage their health and improve their quality of life.

Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll + Target Diabetes – In addition to receiving achievement of Gold Plus for excellence in stroke care, MMMC earned Honor Roll Elite status and Diabetes Honor Roll that recognizes high performance in time to intravenous thrombolytic therapy in less than 60 minutes.

“MMMC is committed to improving care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for strokes,” said Mariah Mossman, Stroke Program Manager in a press release announcement. “We are dedicated to ensuring more people on Maui experience longer, healthier lives.”

This marks the 14th consecutive year that MMMC has been recognized with this quality achievement award. MMMC also meets specific scientific guidelines as a Certified Primary Stroke Center, featuring a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the emergency department.

“We are pleased to recognize Maui Memorial Medical Center for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular and stroke care,” said John Warner, M.D., FAHA, past president of the American Heart Association and executive vice president for health system affairs at UT Southwestern Medical Center, in Dallas. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

“Our team is dedicated to providing safe, quality, and compassionate care to our patients,” said Michael Rembis, CEO of Maui Health. “Our Maui Health hospitals perform at or above national standards for many national benchmarks, quality scores, and patient satisfaction ratings, and we are proud of these recognitions and of our team of committed health care professionals that provide outstanding quality care.”