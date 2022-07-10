Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 01:13 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 07:48 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 10:59 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 06:02 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 01:56 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The arrival of a series of long period south swells, with each successive swell being slightly higher than the last, will increase southern facing shore surf through the week. Other mentionable early week swells will be an ongoing small, short period southeast swell as well as trade-driven easterly wind waves in response to currently sustained fresh to locally strong trades.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell for the morning going more NE and building into the knee to thigh range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.