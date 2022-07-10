Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 10, 2022

July 10, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 01:13 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 07:48 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 10:59 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 06:02 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 01:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The arrival of a series of long period south swells, with each successive swell being slightly higher than the last, will increase southern facing shore surf through the week. Other mentionable early week swells will be an ongoing small, short period southeast swell as well as trade-driven easterly wind waves in response to currently sustained fresh to locally strong trades. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell for the morning going more NE and building into the knee to thigh range in the afternoon.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Purchased Eight Years Ago For 9 Million Hana Ranch Hits The Market For 75 Million  2Speed Suspected In Wailuku Motorcycle Crash That Claimed The Life Of A Kihei Man  3Bill Becomes Law Establishing New Department Of Law Enforcement  4Unusual Rainbow Cloud Sighting Above Ukumehame Maui  5Man Arrested For Drugs And Firearms Charges Following Search Of Kahului Home  6Paʻia Town Heats Up With New Lima Cocina And Cantina Mauis Only Peruvian Restaurant