Maui Obituaries for the week ending July 10, 2022. May they rest in peace.

John Vincent Duey. Photo credit: The Maui News / via ʻOhana Duey.

March 20, 1939 – July 5, 2022

John Vincent Duey was born in Macy, Indiana on March 20, 1939 to John Samuel Duey and Mary Gretchen Hoffman.

John left us to be with our Lord and savior while at home in ʻĪao Valley surrounded by loved ones.

He was the youngest of three children and was raised by his Uncle George F. Duey and Aunt Ethel DuBois after the passing of his parents at a young age.

John went to Fulton High School, where he lettered in basketball.

He later became a Specialist 4th Class in the US Army where he met his wife Rose Marie H. Lindsey of Lahaina, Maui. They were married on June 5,1960, and began their life together on Maui in the early ʻ60s.

He started Duey Irrigation, Inc. on Maui in 1969 and went on to farm tropical flowers, noni, raised goats, become an antique dealer and wood worker.

He was also a kalo farmer, who with his wife, restored 24 loʻi kalo and both were heavily involved in water rights, restoring mauka to makai stream flow for Nā Wai ʻEhā; and was responsible for restoring the name Wailuku River to ʻĪao Valley.

He is survived by his wife Rose Marie; son David A. (Rene) Duey; daughters Leah M. Duey and Rhonda K. “Nani” (Frank) Santos; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Normanʻs Mortuary from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao at 1 p.m.

Dec. 29, 1933 – June 8, 2022

William “Bill” Derasin, 88, of Nāʻālehu, passed away on June 8, 2022 at home. Born Dec. 29, 1933 in Pāhoa, he was a welding professor at University of Hawaiʻi-Hilo and proprietor of 3D Welding and B&E Propane prior to retirement.

He is survived by spouse, Eleanor Derasin; step mother, Anna Quigao of Pāhoa; son, Michael (Faith) Derasin of Waiohinu; daughters, Elizabeth “Lisa” (David Poe) Derasin of Ocean View, Sharlene (Clarence Alcoran) DeCoito of Nāʻālehu; brothers, James “Jimmy” (Florence) Kawaihae of California, Clarence “Choppy” (Anna Hampton) Derasin of California, Albert Derasin of Las Vegas; sisters, Dolores “Dolly” Pacheco of Las Vegas, Virginia (Clement) Ortiz of California, Sweetland “Lani” Derasin of California, Janice (Jermaine Calhoun) Quigao of Oregon; in addition to eight grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary, Hilo. Additional visitation on Saturday 9-10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. at Kauahaao Church, 95-1642 Pinao St, Waiohinu, with burial to follow at Nāʻālehu Cemetery.

June 16, 1961 – July 5, 2022

June 22, 2022 – June 22, 2022

Llewellyn Andrew Nahuina Awai

Llewellyn Andrew Nahuina Awai

Nov. 10, 1941 – June 29, 2022

Llewellyn Andrew Nahuina Awai, 80 years old of Kahului, passed away peacefully at home on June 29, 2022. He was born on Nov. 10, 1941 to Nicholas and Elizabeth Awai and was raised in Wailuku, Maui.

Llewellyn is survived by his wife of 57 years, Louella Awai, sons Kekoa (Jenny) Awai, Kaiana Awai, Kalei (Joanna) Awai, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and Brothers James “Bully” Awai and Ward (Pamela) Awai. He was predeceased by his parents as well as his brothers Nicholas Awai Jr., Peter Awai, Lawrence Awai and Glen Awai.

He graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1959. Llewellyn began working at Hawaiian Airlines when he was in high school and after graduating from Maunaola College in 1961, he became a full-time employee. He retired from Hawaiian Airlines as Chief Agent in 2011. For more than two decades, Llewellyn was a well-respected baseball coach, having coached Little League, PONY, Big League and high school at his alma mater. In 1985, his East Maui All-Stars Team won the state championship then participated in the Little League Western Regional in San Bernardino, California.

Llewellyn will be missed by all, but most especially, his family.

Services will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Wailuku on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Visitation at 9 a.m., mass at 11 a.m. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Grayce Naomi Dean

Oct. 6, 1942 – June 20, 2022

Grayce Naomi Dean, 79, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away on June 20, 2022, under the care of her six children with support and guidance from Hospice Maui. She was born on Oct. 6, 1942, in Honolulu. Grayce was proud to be a 1960 graduate of Kamehameha School for Girls and attributed many of her life skills to what she learned while in school. Together with her husband, she was passionate and dedicated to serving young men through the Boy Scouts of America. As a commissioner, she took great pride in every young man she mentored in their journey to become an Eagle Scout.

Grayce was predeceased by her beloved husband, Paul Dennis Dean. She is survived by her children, Jana Dean-Saribay (Nelson), Jason Dean (Kalea), Jeri Dean, Josef “Chuki”Dean (Sheila), Joshua Dean (Danae), Jinny Dean-Yap (LeeAaron); her siblings Geraldine “Nini”, James “Jimmy”, Pauline, Robert “Bobby”, Janice, Peter, Jean, Lawrence, and Margo; 24 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Lahaina Ward; 85 Ulupono St. Lahaina, Hawaiʻi 96761. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Cremation will follow.

Jonathan Keone Pico

Sept. 10, 1992 – June 8, 2022

Son of Juanito and Wendy Pico, brother of Chase, Jayden and Tehani, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and most of all friend has passed away.

Jonathan was born in Plymouth Massachusetts. This is where he got his start in athletics beginning with t-ball at six and grew up playing baseball. He excelled during these years, winning championships and friends alike.

He was a joker and a goof, with a fighting attitude and a loving, tender heart. And the smile – the joy, the way he could reach out and touch you with that and try to share it with you.

He moved to Hawaiʻi in his teen years where he continued his athletic career winning a state wrestling championship in high school. This led him to MMA which allowed him to follow his passion to compete professionally as an athlete.

In Hawaiʻi he created more bonds, relationships that would nourish him. He in turn would inspire many with his energy and exuberance for life.

His brother Chase was by his side from the beginning. As a brother, and a friend. He was the constant throughout his life, and a foundation to ground him.

Jonathan was as much a product of Massachusetts as he was of Hawaiʻi and he’d returned to his home there recently to reconnect with family and friends. While there he worked two jobs, as a trainer in a private gym and as a host in a local restaurant. He was successful in both, people appreciating his shining personality and his intelligence. He took his final fight there and took the win for his new found teammates and friends.

We are all grateful, so many of us spread out across the country, to have been blessed with Jonathan’s presence in our lives, and for the time we had together with him. Jonathan spoke often about the importance of family, and was actively working to strengthen those bonds.

Jonathan’s legacy is this; you know what a beautiful young man he was by the beautiful, loving friends that he had. Great friends that loved him and cared for him.

In every act of kindness, every hand that reaches out to another and every joke attempted to lighten another’s spirit, there you will find the true Jonathan, the healthy Jonathan, the Jonathan that loved you all. He loved life, his family and his friends. He was always happy and hopeful. The life changing diagnosis of bipolar disorder robbed him of that, nothing else. He was joyful, he was love.

Please help raise awareness for mental health. Advocate for better mental health care and much needed support and education for the families of those diagnosed.

To learn more visit: https://www.nami.org/About-Mental-Illness/Mental-Health-Conditions/Bipolar-Disorder

Thank you to all that were there for him.

Stephen Pōmaika‘i Obrey

Sept. 26, 1946 – June 23, 2022

Stephen Pōmaika‘i Obrey, 75, of Hōlualoa, Hawai‘i passed away on June 23, 2022 in Kealakekua, Hawai‘i. Born on Sept. 26, 1946, in Honolulu, Steve was a manager of Hawai‘i paving company Grace Pacific, where he worked from 1975 until his retirement in 2014. He was a Kamehameha graduate, Vietnam veteran, a beloved papa, respected “boss man”, and a generous friend.

Steve is survived by son Travis Obrey of Hōlualoa; daughters Mahealani Schuckert of Seattle, Washington; Kekumaielani Obrey of Kailua-Kona; Ashley (Tracy Epstein) Obrey of Hōlualoa; brother Stanley (Peggy) Obrey of Trinidad, Colorado; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Ronette Obrey, and siblings Ronald Obrey, Alice McNamara, Rita Roberts, and Irene Stone.

A celebration of life will be held at noon on Aug. 13, 2022 at La‘i‘Ōpua Community Center, 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive, Kealakehe.

Nov. 30, 1943 – June 30, 2022

Donald Biart Lum, 78, of Kurtistown, passed away on June 30, 2022 at Hilo Medical Center. Born Nov. 30, 1943 in Kāneʻohe, he was a proprietor of Bay View Inn restaurant in Kaneohe and served as a Deputy Sheriff for the State of Hawaiʻi. In addition, he was a member of the Lion’s Club.

Donald was a man who loved entertaining people, including singing with friends and making them laugh. He really loved dogs and especially his dog, Mauka, who’s he’s leaving behind.

He is survived by son, Brandon (Sasha) Dalgarno; daughter, Haylie (Brad) Kokoski; brother, Francis Arthur Lum; four grandchildren, Melissa, Allie, Bobby and Emma Jane. In addition to countless friends and extended family.

He was predeceased by mother, Alethea Lum; father, Arthur Lum; and sister, Luella Lum Suttle and will be laid to rest next to Alethea.

Services will be held Monday, July 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Hawaiian Memorial Park Cemetery, 45-425 Kamehameha Hwy, Kāneʻohe.

Dec. 14, 1934 – June 24, 2022

Teresa Williamson

Teresa Marie (Cunningham) Williamson

Jan. 7, 1958 – June 24, 2022

Teresa Marie (Cunningham) Williamson was born in Inglewood, California on Jan. 7, 1958 to Jack and Lois Cunningham. As the third of seven children (Susie, Mike, Joe, Annie, Patty and Nancy), Teresa spent her childhood in Manhattan Beach, California, and was a graduate of Mira Costa High School.

Teresa moved to the Seattle area in the late 1970s, where she welcomed two daughters, Riley and Joani, with her first husband, Mike Relfe. In 1987, Teresa married Rex Williamson, and together they had three children (Nicole, Annie, and John), who joined Rex’s son, Brandon, in the family. Teresa lived in Kula, Maui for twenty years and had recently relocated to Fort Collins, Colorado.

Teresa had a deep faith in God and was guided daily by her walk with her savior, Jesus Christ. God gifted her with a passion to serve others. She was known to anonymously offer generous gifts to total strangers, and her compassion for the “least of these” was evident throughout her life. She also loved reaching out in support of her friends in recovery, and preparing amazing feasts for friends and family. If you visited her home, you never left without a slice of her famous banana bread or another treat from her kitchen.

Teresa had a God-given spirit of creativity, which shone through her work in cosmetology; in the flowers she planted in her garden; in wordsmithing plays, stories and poems; and in drawing, painting, and directing plays. Her life made the world a more beautiful place.

Teresa was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world too soon, on June 24, 2022, at the age of 64. She is survived by her five children, stepson, nine grandchildren, five siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Rex, ex-husband, Mike, and brother, Joe.

A funeral service, followed by an open dinner reception, is scheduled for Friday, July 22, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) at the Allnutt Funeral Chapel in Fort Collins, Colorado. RSVP at: https://teresawilliamsonmemorial.rsvpify.com

A livestream of the service will also be available starting at 4:15 p.m. (Mountain Time). https://bit.ly/teresawilliamsonmemorial

A celebration of Teresa’s life will be held on Maui at Waipuna Chapel, Sunday, July 31st at 3:30 p.m.

May 14, 1920 – June 16, 2022

Kenneth Mun Wai Chun passed away on June 16, 2022 in Hilo, Hawaiʻi. Born on May 14, 1920, Ken grew up in Waiāhole and Honolulu. After retiring from Pearl Harbor Shipyard in 1977, he and his wife Alice delivered meals for Hawaiʻi Meals on Wheels for over 30 years and volunteered with Hospice Hawaiʻi, Kuakini Hospital, Makiki District Park, and Kamehameha, Mid-Pacific, Iolani, and Punahou schools where they made haiku leis for their ho’olaulea and carnivals. They were lifelong members of Manoa Valley Church where they shared their gifts and talents. After moving to Hilo, Ken volunteered at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. Predeceased by Alice and older daughter Kathleen.

He is survived by children Alan (Terry) Chun of Calgary, Canada, Janis (Milton) Kalua of Hilo, Alycia Case of Sonoma, CA, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Visitation 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. with service and reception to follow Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Manoa Valley Church, 2728 Huapala Street, Honolulu.

No flowers or monetary gifts. Donations can be made to Mānoa Valley Church, Hawaiʻi Meals on Wheels or a charity of your choosing.

Aaron Caleb Sesuca Leano

July 14, 2020 – June 15, 2022

Aaron Caleb Sesuca Leano, 2, of Kihei, Maui, was called to Heaven on June 15, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 14, 2020, on Oʻahu.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; services will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, July 16 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Ballard Family Mortuary; service starts at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 2 p.m., at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku.

Aaron brought love and joy to all who knew him. He is survived by his loving parents, James Michael & Alyssa Leano; his brother, Ashton Jasaiah Leano; his grandparents, Lee & Rose Leano, Edgar & Maricris Sesuca of the Philippines; aunties & uncles, Lisa (Patrick Dagupion) Leano, Rambo (Lesley) Leano, Shayna (Marvin Fontanilla) Leano, Odessa Sesuca of the Philippines, Edmar Sesuca of the Philippines and Edgar Sesuca Jr., of the Philippines.

Mervin Oana

Nov. 30, 1954 – July 3, 2022

Merv Oana, 67, passed away on July 3, 2022 in Wailuku under the care of Hospice Maui. He was born on Nov. 30, 1954 in Wailuku. Merv was a professional musician and founding member of the ʻĪao Stream Band.

He is survived by his former wife, Laurie Oana; son, Jona (J.D.) Oana; daughter, Pomai (Mike) Pruett; grandsons, Shea Makaio and Max Pruett; sister, Mia Oana; niece, Emma Lalau; aunt, Edith Bal; uncle, Alika Oana; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; memorial service will begin at 7 p.m.

Nov. 14, 1957 – June 19, 2022

Romeo Justo, 64, of Honokaʻa, passed away June 19, 2022 at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu. Born Nov. 14, 1957 in the Philippines, he worked in housekeeping at Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital.

He is survived by spouse, Imelda Dacquel Justo of Honokaʻa; mother, Juanita Estavillo Justo of the Philippines; sons, Duane (Christy Corpuz) Pira-Dacquel of Honokaʻa, Daniel (Kamlin) Dacquel of Honokaʻa; daughters, Leslie (Ariel Rosenbloom) Justo of Ocean View, Krisztina (Victor) Patao of Waikoloa; sisters, Trinidad Manarpaac, Adarlina (Stanley) Shiroma of Hilo, Leticia (Renaldo) Agno of Hilo; in addition to 10 grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held July 13, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., Eulogy at 9:45 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 45-5028 Plumeria St, Honokaʻa.