The Department of Environmental Management’s Wastewater Reclamation Division reminds customers that sewer user fees have increased by an average of 3% as part of Maui County Fiscal Year 2023 budget that went into effect July 1.

County officials say the rate increase is necessary to keep the County of Maui’s wastewater system financially self-supporting. Sewer user fees are structured so that each customer class pays its equitable share of operations, maintenance and repair of the wastewater infrastructure.

For more information on the increase of sewer user rates or for copies of all budget documents and ordinances, go to: https://www.mauicounty.gov/139/Budget-Office

For more information, contact the Department of Environmental Management’s Wastewater Reclamation Division at 808-270-7417.