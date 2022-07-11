Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 5-7 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 06:02 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 01:56 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:37 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:06 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 06:49 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 02:37 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will trend up through midweek as overlapping south swells arrive. The small, south-southwest swell moving through today will become reinforced by a slightly larger south-southwest swell late Tuesday through midweek. The largest surf is expected this weekend, with heights likely topping out above the advisory level for south facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough each day due to the breezy trade winds continuing.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.