Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 11, 2022

July 11, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
5-7 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 06:02 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 01:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:37 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 12:06 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 06:49 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 02:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will trend up through midweek as overlapping south swells arrive. The small, south-southwest swell moving through today will become reinforced by a slightly larger south-southwest swell late Tuesday through midweek. The largest surf is expected this weekend, with heights likely topping out above the advisory level for south facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough each day due to the breezy trade winds continuing. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
