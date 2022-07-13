Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 13, 2022

July 13, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
5-7
6-8
6-8
5-7 




South Facing
7-10
8-12
8-12
7-10 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:36 AM HST.




High 3.1 feet 03:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:03 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:59 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:22 AM HST.




High 3.1 feet 03:59 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Buoy observations indicate that surf along south facing shores will be on the rise today, and a High Surf Advisory is in effect through Thursday. Surf will ease a little late Thursday into Friday, but will be reinforced with a larger, longer period south swell late Friday through the weekend. Peak surf heights with this second swell will easily reach Advisory-levels, with potential for surf to reach High Surf Warning levels along south facing shores. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough through the week. A small, mid-period east swell will also move through the next couple of days, but greatest contribution to seas will be from the short-period trade wind swell. Swells generated by Darby are expected to add to the mix this weekend, and will probably be biggest along east facing shores of the Big Island, where a High Surf Advisory may be required. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




