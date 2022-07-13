Maui Surf Forecast for July 13, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|South Facing
|7-10
|8-12
|8-12
|7-10
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Buoy observations indicate that surf along south facing shores will be on the rise today, and a High Surf Advisory is in effect through Thursday. Surf will ease a little late Thursday into Friday, but will be reinforced with a larger, longer period south swell late Friday through the weekend. Peak surf heights with this second swell will easily reach Advisory-levels, with potential for surf to reach High Surf Warning levels along south facing shores.
Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough through the week. A small, mid-period east swell will also move through the next couple of days, but greatest contribution to seas will be from the short-period trade wind swell. Swells generated by Darby are expected to add to the mix this weekend, and will probably be biggest along east facing shores of the Big Island, where a High Surf Advisory may be required.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com