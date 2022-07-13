Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 5-7 6-8 6-8 5-7 South Facing 7-10 8-12 8-12 7-10 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:36 AM HST. High 3.1 feet 03:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:03 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:59 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:22 AM HST. High 3.1 feet 03:59 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Buoy observations indicate that surf along south facing shores will be on the rise today, and a High Surf Advisory is in effect through Thursday. Surf will ease a little late Thursday into Friday, but will be reinforced with a larger, longer period south swell late Friday through the weekend. Peak surf heights with this second swell will easily reach Advisory-levels, with potential for surf to reach High Surf Warning levels along south facing shores.

Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough through the week. A small, mid-period east swell will also move through the next couple of days, but greatest contribution to seas will be from the short-period trade wind swell. Swells generated by Darby are expected to add to the mix this weekend, and will probably be biggest along east facing shores of the Big Island, where a High Surf Advisory may be required.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.