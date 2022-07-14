ʻĪao Valley State Monument. PC: DLNR

ʻĪao Valley State Monument will be closed from Aug. 1, 2022 to Jan. 14, 2023 for the final phase of a slope stabilization project and parking lot improvements.

The information was updated on the state Department of Land and Natural Resources website on Friday, indicating that the latest closure would be in effect for five and a half months.

The first phase of slope stabilization and repair project began in 2017 following a historic flood in 2016 that caused extensive damage to state, county and private lands.

ʻĪao Valley, one of the most visited parks on Maui, contains a short hiking path and iconic views of Kūkaemoku, popularly known as the ʻĪao Needle.

ʻĪao Valley State Monument. PC: DLNR