Maui boys earn top two spots in 15-18 division at Oʻahu Junior Classic
Maui boys Anson Cabello, 17, and Reagan James Miles, 16, took the top two spots for the Boys 15-18 Flight at the Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association’s Oʻahu Junior Classic.
The 36-hole tournament was held at the Honolulu Country Club on July 12 and 13.
Cabello from Kahului, and Miles from Kīhei, shot the two lowest scores of the tournament during the final round: Cabello 68 and Miles 70.
It was a full field event with 20 juniors competing in the Boys 15-18 division.
Complete tournament results are available online at: https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/7880274461260276022
