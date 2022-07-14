Listen to this Article 1 minute

Anson Cabello (left) and Reagan James Miles (right) after the awards ceremony at Honolulu Country Club. PC: Scott Miles

Maui boys Anson Cabello, 17, and Reagan James Miles, 16, took the top two spots for the Boys 15-18 Flight at the Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association’s Oʻahu Junior Classic.

The 36-hole tournament was held at the Honolulu Country Club on July 12 and 13.

Cabello from Kahului, and Miles from Kīhei, shot the two lowest scores of the tournament during the final round: Cabello 68 and Miles 70.

Complete tournament results are available online at: https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/7880274461260276022