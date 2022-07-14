Maui News

Update/Located: Missing California man last seen July 13 at Maui condominium rental

July 14, 2022, 5:24 PM HST
* Updated July 14, 8:05 PM
Robert Andre. PC: courtesy Maui Police Department

Update: (8:03 p.m. 7.14.22)

As of July 14, 2022, Andre was located and found to be in good health, according to an update provided by Maui police on Thursday evening.   The Maui Police Department thanked the public for their assistance.

Previous Post:

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Robert Andre, 72, of California.

Andre was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, July 14, 2022, by his family after failing to return to his rental condominium in Kīhei. Andre was last seen at the condominium at approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

He is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 210 pounds, is bald, and has blue eyes. It is unknown the type of clothing he was last wearing. 

Police say it is believed that Andre is on foot, as his wallet and rental vehicle remain at the condominium.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #22-022160.

