Maui artist Michael Takemoto was among the artists chosen to produce a public mural for Wailuku Town as part of an art initiative. New grant partnerships are making it possible to expand this work to other locations.

A nonprofit organization helping to revive Wailuku Town through a grant by the National Endowment for the Arts has announced a request to artists for proposals and is expanding on its “Small Town*Big Art” initiative.

Through the support of new grant partnerships made in connection with Maui Public Art Corps, a collective is now expanding work into additional neighborhoods throughout the county, which includes the islands of Maui, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and Kahoʻolawe.

Details regarding the initiative’s process, application criteria, budget and more are available at www.smalltownbig.org/rfp. Applications close at 7:59 p.m. HST (11:59 p.m. in mountain time zone in Denver, Colorado) on Aug. 15, 2022.

Upon panel selection, artists will be invited to create a collaborative work of public art, including performance, visual or experiential works, with community members that aligns with ‘ōlelo from Mary Kawena Pukui’s ‘Ōlelo No‘eau: Hawaiian Proverbs and Political Sayings.

This year, the collective is seeking artists to bring a collection of pre-recorded Maui stories to life through a work of public art.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There are three separate categories from which applicants may choose: