An Awalua Beach cleanup is set for July 16. Photo/map courtesy: Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is holding a beach cleanup on the west side of Awalua Beach on July 16 at 9 a.m.

Gloves and bags will be provided, but you also can bring your own gloves.

Participants should also wear reef-safe sunscreen and a hat; and they should bring water in a reusable container.

Each Surfrider Foundation cleanup is sponsored by a local business. This time it is Lilly Pulitzer at Whalers VIllage.

Awalua Beach is located off of Honoapiʻilani Highway, between Launiupoko and Olowalu.

The Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter also is looking for volunteers in several areas:

Event Coordinator: Assist in planning beach cleanups, outreach and fundraising events. This work can be done from home on a flexible schedule. Requires excellent communication skills, working with partners and Surfrider Foundation Executive Committee to support the mission. The volunteer should be a Maui resident. It requires 4 to 10 hours per month. Contact Marina Scott at [email protected] org.

Blue Water Task Force: Volunteers take water samples and do some testing. No experience is required. It requires 1 to 5 hours per month and is done at various beaches on Maui and at the UH-Maui Lab. Contact Greg Masessa at [email protected]

Beach Cleanups: Volunteers are needed for the organizing committee and during the events. The work involves permits, sponsorships, drop off/pick up supplies, truck drivers, setup and breakdown, waivers, registration and merchandise table. No experience is required. It requires 1-5 hours per month. Contact Enzo Magliozzi at [email protected]

Volunteer Coordinator: Collect volunteer inquiries, direct to appropriate executive committee member. Manage volunteer opportunity spreadsheet to share current volunteer needs of Executive Committee. Must be comfortable emailing, able to track needs and fulfillment in shared spreadsheet, willing to attend events to engage with possible volunteers. It requires 1-5 hours per month. Contact Rebecca Pang at [email protected]

Outreach Coordinator: Attend local events to host outreach booth, covering all aspects of Surfrider Maui Chapter programs and campaigns. Comfortable with people. Able to attend various events around the island. It requires reliable transportation and ability to collect booth supplies from storage unit in Kahului. The time required is 4 to 10 hours per month. Contact Marina Scott at [email protected]

