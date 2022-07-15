Maui News

Charity golf tournament set for Sept. 17 at The Dunes at Maui Lani

July 15, 2022, 10:15 AM HST
A charity golf tournament will be held at The Dunes at Maui Lani in Kahului. Photo Courtesy: Credit Unions of Maui

The Credit Unions of Maui will host up to 140 golfers at The Dunes at Maui Lani in Kahului for the 7th annual Credit Unions of Maui Charity Golf Tournament on Sept. 17.

This year’s tournament will benefit Maui nonprofit Hale Mahaolu to help provide housing, meals and personal care for Maui kūpuna and disabled individuals, as well as affordable housing for individuals and families.

The cost is $175 per player and includes cart, green fees, specialty hole package, three mulligans, par 3 contest and grab-n-go bento. Those registering by Aug. 19 will be entered to win early bird drawings. The deadline for registration is Sept. 2. The registration form and additional details are available at mauicountyfcu.org.

The tournament is a modified scramble with two-person teams.

Since 2014, the annual golf tournament co-organized by Kahului FCU, Maui FCU, Maui County FCU, Maui Teachers FCU, Valley Isle FCU and Wailuku FCU have raised more than $150,00 to support local healthcare organizations.

Comments

