Maui News

AARP awards grants to Hawaiʻi organizations to make communities more livable

July 16, 2022, 10:00 AM HST
* Updated July 15, 12:02 PM
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Livable communities. Illustration Courtesy: AARP

Organizations on Molokaʻi, Oʻahu and Kauaʻi will receive 2022 AARP Community Challenge grants worth $49,500 – part of $3.4 million awarded among 260 organizations nationwide to make communities more livable.

Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities improve public places, transportation, housing, diversity, equity and inclusion, digital access and civic engagement — with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and older.

Kealiʻi Lopez, AARP Hawaiʻi State Director, said the grants will help “jumpstart long-term change, especially for kūpuna ages 50 and over.”  

Hawaiʻi projects funded:

  • Krause Family Foundation ʻAlana Ke Aloha and Guzeiji Soto Mission Molokaʻi: $11,500 to create an accessible, attractive outdoor community wireless hotspot on Molokaiʻi where kūpuna and other residents can access the Internet and learn digital literacy.
  • Hui O Hauʻula: $18,000, to build a walking trail with seating and a mural around a five-acre site for a future community center/resilience hub in Hauʻula that will also serve as an emergency shelter where residents can safely shelter during a hurricane or tsunami.
  • Rice Street Business Association: $20,000 to create complete streets, placemaking and public art projects in Līhuʻe. The projects include rainbow crosswalk art, bus shelter murals, wifi hotspots, native street trees and community gardens.

The projects must be completed by Nov. 30, 2022.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year, AARP is bolstering its investment of affordable and adaptable housing solutions in response to the national housing crisis. With additional funding support from Toyota Motor North America, the program is increasing its support of projects that improve mobility innovation and transportation options.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages. 

Since the Community Challenge Grant program started in 2017, 20 Hawaiʻi projects have received $234,366 to improve and create parks, beautify urban areas, bring mobile and live theatre to the Big Island, encourage bicycle sharing by older residents, make streets safer and generally make communities more livable.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hurricane Darby Slowly Weakening More Rapid Weakening Expected Soon 2Haʻiku Murder Victim Identified Suspect Remains In Police Custody 3Tropical Storm Darby Could Bring 2 4 Inches Of Rain To Windward Maui And Big Island 4Darby Weakens To A Tropical Storm Will Pass South Of The Big Island On Saturday 5Aei Housing Center Mauis Sky High Home Prices Are A Self Inflicted Wound 6Missing California Man Last Seen July 13 At Maui Condominium Rental