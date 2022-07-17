Maui Obituaries for the week ending July 17, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Darlene Barba

Jan. 12, 1962 – May 31, 2022

Darlene Agnes Barba passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022 with her family by her side and with the compassionate care of Hospice Maui Wailuku. She was born on Jan. 12, 1962.

A celebration of life will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 at Maui Canoe Club on Sugar Beach in North Kīhei. The scattering of ashes to follow with the kind assistance of Mana’olana Pink Paddlers. The family invites all who cannot physically attend to please join us in our thoughts and prayers.

Predeceased by her parents Alfred and Agnes Barba, Darlene is survived by her sisters Doryann (Terry) Howard and Rochelle (Joseph) Estrella. Also leaves nieces and nephews that were a vital part of her world: Kristel (Lima) Alofaituli, Shanda (Sam) Howard-Brownrigg, Terryn (Corn) Cabigas, Kikila Basques, Ikaika Basques & Kamalani Estrella.

The family wants to share their sincerest gratitude to the staff and nurses of Maui Memorial Medical Center’s ICU unit, Maui Liberty Dialysis, and Hospice Maui. We will miss her contagious laugh and loving heart that she shared with everyone she met.

May 7, 1962 – July 1, 2022

Michael Joseph Thomas, also known as Mikala Logan Thomas, passed away in Hilo on July 1, 2022. Mikala was born in Minneapolis on May 7, 1962. He grew up in Bloomington, graduated Moorhead State University and started his career locally in Advertising and Design.

He moved to California to pursue his dream job with Disney. After several years in California, his heart drew him to the Islands. Mikala shared his talent and love of music with his students, through his performances, and with other musicians on the island. He was an accomplished artist/designer and had the ability to tweak something and make it just perfect.

Mikala loved his dog Lola, who is now with his friend Arthur. Mikala’s love extended to so many from all ages and walks of life. He was accepting of who and where you were on life’s path.

Preceded in death by his parents, Richard “Dick” and Doris “Dorie” Thomas. Survived by siblings: David (Theresa) Thomas, Linda (Viktor) Jegers, Richard (Jessica) Thomas, Donald (Angela) Thomas; niece and nephews Thomas Jegers, Liana Jegers (Clay Hickson), Dashiell Thomas (Jordan Brunsberg), Griffin Thomas, and Fletcher Thomas; and stepmother Georgia Thomas. He is also survived by innumerable friends and extended family members.

Celebrations of life to be held in Hilo and in Minneapolis at a future date.

Gladys Mary Teixeira

April 11, 1945 – July 02, 2022

Gladys Mary Teixeira, 77, of Haʻikū passed away on July 2, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on April 11, 1945 in Honolulu.

Gladys is survived by her husband, August Gonsalves Teixeira; daughter, Angelica Nohealani Teixeira; son, Tyrone Kalani O’Pua Gonsalves Teixeira; grandsons, Kapukawai Kilakila Gonsalves Teixeira & Tivon K. Teixeira; brothers, Harold Kong Yap (deceased) Cynthia M. Yap & Randolph Yap Sr. (deceased) Blanche K. Yap; sister, Mildred (James) Kauhi; god daughters, Raennell H. Yap (Celeste Soares Yap) & Jazzery (Christopher) Kauhi Edsell.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku.

April 19, 1938 – June 20, 2022

Jeanette Mae “Jeanie Mae” Cortez, 84, of Hilo, passed away June 20, 2022. Born April 19, 1938 in Honomu, she was a homemaker.

She is survived by sons, Brian Santos, Patrick (Doris) Santos, Clifford Santos, Starsky (Sheryl) Cortez; daughters, Darlene Santos, Shana Santos, Lacina Pagan; 36 grandchildren and 50 Great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022 with service to follow at 11 a.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Alae Cemetery.

Geraldine Kishinami (Hilua)

June 14, 1950 – June 27, 2022

Geraldine (Hilua) Kishinami, 72, of Paauilo, passed away on June 27, 2022. She was born June 14, 1950 in Honokaʻa.

She is survived by husband, Guy Kishinami; daughters, Gidget Caravalho, Gerianne Queen, Gina Hilua-Placker, Georgia Kishinami; son, Guy Kishinami; sister, Marcella Ahee; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; in addition to numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held July 21, 2022 at Lady of Lourdes Church in Honokaʻa. Visitation at 2 p.m. with Service to follow at 3:30 p.m.

Carolyn Arakawa

Dec. 27, 1950 – July 4, 2022

Carolyn Arakawa, 71, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on July 4, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born on Dec. 27, 1950, in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at St. Anthony Church in Wailuku; mass will begin at 11:00 a.m.; burial will be held on Aug. 9, 2022 at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery.

Carolyn was a retired Account Billing Clerk at Maui Health Systems also was employed as a Pharmacy Tech at Maui Clinic Pharmacy.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Cecilia Alexander; and brother, Gilbert Alexander. She is survived by her beloved husband, Leslie Arakawa; children, Michelle Cantere, Tammy (George) Gonsalves, Eric (Renee) Calleon, Garrett (Sophia) Arakawa; her siblings, Rosaline (Chuck) Pugh, Theresa (Eric) Bautista, Cynthia (Ben) Jenkins; and grandchildren, Brandon Gonsalves, Brailey Gonsalves, Tichelle Cantere, Dayton Calleon, Trajan Cantere and Arianna Arakawa

Mageline Patricia Feliciano

March 12, 1970 – July 7, 2022

Mageline Patricia Feliciano, 52, of Kahului, passed away on July 7, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on March 12, 1970 in Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului; service will begin at 10 a.m., and burial will be at 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park in the main cemetery.

Mageline was a cashier at Foodland in Kahului. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Feliciano; twin daughters, Jasmine Feliciano (Jagannath Ramesh), and Janelle Feliciano; brother, Ariel (Liza) Pascual; nephew, Kevin Pascual; and niece, Arianne Pascual.

Peggy Yukiko Pagan

Dec. 27, 1924 – June 11, 2022

Peggy Yukiko Pagan lived a full and loving 97 years before leaving us peacefully on June 11 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Moses Pagan of 63 years. Moses left us on Oct. 19, 2011. They are reunited once again in heaven happily ever after. Moses held his hand out to Peggy and whispered softly, “Lady, what took you so long?” Peggy met the love of her life in Pāʻia when Moses came home for a furlough while serving in the 299th Brigade in the United States Army.

Peggy was born in Pāʻia, the daughter of young pioneers who journeyed from Japan, Yoshino and Mataichi Hiraoka.They settled in Store Village, a plantation camp. They had many neighbors who became close like family.

-THERE ARE THOSE WHO CONTINUE TO LIGHT UP THE WORLD LONG AFTER THEY HAVE GONE-

Peggy is survived by their three children; Wayne (Bobbie) Pagan, Eric (Kim) Pagan, Sandi Amaral (Stephan Torres) Grandchildren; Vera, Wayne Jr, Bruno, Sunsearay, Barbara, Dustie, Crystal, Erica, Tisha, Ashley, Ivy, Aza, Alex and 49 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

-YOU LEFT ME BEAUTIFUL MEMORIES, YOUR LIVE IS STILL OUR GUIDE AND THOUGH WE CANNOT SEE YOU, WE KNOW YOU ARE WALKING BY OUR SIDE-

The family would like to give thanks to the staff at Hale Makua, Kahului. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking such genuine, supportive care to our mom/grandma. She loved all of you. The protection you shown her is truly appreciated.

Funeral Service:

July 22, 2022 – Friday Morning

8 – 9 a.m. Immediate Family

9 – 10:30 a.m. Visitation

10:30 – 11 a.m. Eulogy by Stacey (Pagan) Purcell

11 – 11:30 a.m. Service by Father Macoy, Holy Rosary Church of Pāʻia

Lunch to follow

1 p.m. Burial at the Maui Veterans Cemetery, Makawao

-A PIECE OF MY HEART IS IN HEAVEN-