Hoʻolehua water system temporary water shut off

July 18, 2022, 9:49 AM HST
* Updated June 29, 10:07 AM
Hoʻolehua water system. PC: Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractor Goodfellow Brothers, will conduct repair work on the main water storage tanks and distribution lines of the Ho‘olehua Water System beginning Monday, July 18, 2022.

As a result, DHHL will temporarily shut off service from its Hoʻolehua Water System to customers in the Ho‘olehua area on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10 p.m. through Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 6 a.m., subject to delays.

Water system customers in Ho‘olehua and Kalamaʻula are advised to conserve water ahead of and during the scheduled service interruption. Upon reactivation, some customers may experience low water pressure until the system is fully pressurized.

The temporary water service interruption is a portion of DHHL’s $37 million capital improvement project aimed at improving Molokaʻi’s 80-year-old Hoʻolehua Water System.

DHHL maintains four water systems statewide. Those water service areas are in Anahola, Kauaʻi; Hoʻolehua and Kalamaʻula, Molokaʻi; and Kawaihae and Puʻukapu, Hawaiʻi Island.

For more information, call 808-620-9500.  

