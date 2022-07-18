Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 6-8 5-7 4-6 3-5 South Facing 15-20 14-18 10-14 8-12 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 11:17 AM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 06:20 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 01:28 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. A chance of showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 07:25 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 12:05 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The extra large, warning level, south swell will slowly subside today through Wednesday. Short period choppy surf will remain somewhat elevated over the next several days due to the trade winds over and upwind of the state. Some longer period energy from Tropical Cyclone Estelle in the far eastern Pacific may affect east facing shores Thursday night through Saturday. No other significant swells are expected.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 20-25mph in the afternoon.