Maui Surf Forecast for July 18, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|South Facing
|15-20
|14-18
|10-14
|8-12
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Weather
|Partly sunny. A chance of showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The extra large, warning level, south swell will slowly subside today through Wednesday. Short period choppy surf will remain somewhat elevated over the next several days due to the trade winds over and upwind of the state. Some longer period energy from Tropical Cyclone Estelle in the far eastern Pacific may affect east facing shores Thursday night through Saturday. No other significant swells are expected.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 20-25mph in the afternoon.
