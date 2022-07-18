Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 18, 2022

July 18, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
6-8
5-7
4-6
3-5 




South Facing
15-20
14-18
10-14
8-12 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 11:17 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 06:20 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 01:28 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. A chance of showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 07:25 AM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 12:05 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The extra large, warning level, south swell will slowly subside today through Wednesday. Short period choppy surf will remain somewhat elevated over the next several days due to the trade winds over and upwind of the state. Some longer period energy from Tropical Cyclone Estelle in the far eastern Pacific may affect east facing shores Thursday night through Saturday. No other significant swells are expected. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
