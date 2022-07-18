Waipuilani. PC: file Kīhei Community Association

A study has been launched to evaluate alternatives for a grade-separated pedestrian crossing at Pi‘ilani Highway to serve the new high school being built in Kīhei.

The study, launched by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education, will assess overpass and underpass alternatives as a step toward satisfying the state Land Use Commission requirement for a grade-separated crossing for the project.

The study will be conducted by local planning firm G70, with Maui-based Skog Rasmussen LLC helping to organize and conduct community outreach.

The Department is seeking community input on the study and the criteria to be used in evaluating the potential alternatives. Criteria may include proximity to the school, infrastructure requirements, cost, schedule and permitting requirements.

A community survey on the evaluation criteria will be available in August and a community open house will be held in September to seek additional feedback on the study alternatives.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Details on the survey and open house will be publicly announced at a later date and posted on the study’s webpage.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

pedeA dedicated webpage with information on the study can be found online at https://bit.ly/KiheiHScrossing.