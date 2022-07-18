Seabury Hall Alumni Golf Tournament, file 9.25.21. PC: Berkowitz via Seabury Hall

Seabury Hall will host its annual golf tournament at the Wailea Blue Course on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Registration for the event is now open at seaburyhall.org/golf.

Novice and experienced players alike will have the opportunity to choose between two formats. Players on Maui will participate in an in-person round of golf on Sept. 10 with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Pre- and post-game meals will be provided along with the chance to compete for prizes at multiple golf contests.

Players not on the island will be able to play a round of golf anywhere in the world between Sept. 2-10 and submit their scores on Sept. 10 by 12 p.m., HST to [email protected]

The in-person event fee is $195 for a single player and $390 for a two-player team. The fee for the virtual event is $80 for a single player and $120 for a two-player team.

“We are looking forward to hosting players near and far for an exciting day of golf and friendly competition,” said Kaimana Brummel, Director of Advancement. “This tournament has always been an event that not only brings golf enthusiasts together but also helps to provide educational and athletic opportunities for students at Seabury Hall.”

The annual tournament raises funds for the Rising Senior Scholarship that is awarded to qualified Juniors to acknowledge, encourage, and reward them for demonstrating leadership, fulfilling their academic potential, and serving their community throughout their high school career.

The 2022 recipients of the scholarship are Zariah Birrer, Braydon Cabanilla, Prianna Dugied, Kai Kaahui, Sarah Lampshire, Kaia Rose, Jack Stewart, and Abigail Walton.

Funds also support the school’s athletic department and alumni activities. In 2021-2022 approximately 65% of students participated in at least one sport or after-school fitness program.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the tournament. In addition to paying online, sponsors may pay by check, credit card, or via phone. For more information contact [email protected]

Seabury Hall is a private college preparatory school serving Grades 5-12 students in Makawao. Established in 1964, Seabury Hall focuses on providing exceptional educational opportunities to students across Maui. It was designated as Maui’s first Blue Ribbon school by the US Department of Education and a Malone Family Foundation School.