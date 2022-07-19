The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation has issued a $100,000 grant to the Cameron Center for capital improvements delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic onset.

Cesar Gaxiola, Executive Director, J. Walter Cameron Center made the announcement, noting that the pandemic severely impacted nonprofits on Maui and throughout the state.

“The Cameron Center CIP effort was stalled due to the very real and immediate need to provide nonprofits with funding for food, rent and mortgage assistance,” according to organization leaders.

The organization is now looking to address an estimated $1.4 million in backlogged and deferred CIPs in an effort to keep the Center safe and healthy.

The over-all Cameron Center CIP program began in 2009 as a multi-year effort to initiate a comprehensive Rehabilitation and Improvement Program to ensure the long-term viability of the Cameron Center for generations to come.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The JWCC Pandemic Recovery Capital Improvement Project” reinvigorates this process. Organizers say it will continue work on CIPs until completed, with full funding expected by 2024.

Nakoa Aihara, Team Member, Surface Solutions of Hawai’i, works on repairing and replacing deck at Cameron Center warm water therapy pool.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Funding from The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation will repair the Cameron Center’s warm water therapy cracked pool deck, replace the original decking, improve the open courtyard, and build a stage for COVID safe resident agency meetings and activities.

Heavy equipment operator Billie Silva clears ground at Cameron Center for sidewalk construction and stage building to create safe open courtyard for resident agency meeting, community events and activities.