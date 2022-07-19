File photo of a field team from UH School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology casting off at the Ala Wai Harbor to collect samples of naturally occurring flesh-eating bacteria. Photo credit: Brian Glazer

The 2022 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects was released today, with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa ranking in the world’s top 75 in five subjects: No. 12 in oceanography, No. 15 in atmospheric sciences and No. 51-75 in the categories of earth science, communication and hospitality and tourism management.

There were 1,800 universities in 96 countries and regions selected for the Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) out of more than 26,000 total colleges and universities around the world.

In Beijing, China, The Shanghai Ranking Consultancy released the rankings, which are considered among the most comprehensive and objective of world universities by subjects, according to the organization’s press release.

UH Mānoa had 13 subjects ranked, including ecology and education that placed in the world’s top 200.

The criteria for being ranked included research output, research influence, international collaboration, research quality and international academic awards.

“These rankings represent UH Mānoa’s commitment to academic and research excellence in a wide range of disciplines,” UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno said. “This is just another example of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by our world-class faculty, students and staff.”

Subject rankings

Oceanography: No. 12 worldwide, No. 7 U.S.

Atmospheric science: No. 15 worldwide, No. 11 U.S.

Hospitality and tourism management: No. 51-75 worldwide, No. 19-23 U.S.

Earth sciences: No. 51-75 worldwide, No. 22-31 U.S.

Communication: No. 51-75 worldwide, No. 31-39 U.S.

Ecology: No. 101-150 worldwide, No. 30-48 U.S.

Education: No. 151-200 worldwide, No. 84-99 U.S.

Geography: No. 201-300 worldwide, No. 49-69 U.S.

Environmental science and engineering: No. 201-300 worldwide, No. 58-82 U.S.

Political science: No. 201-300 worldwide, No. 90-115 U.S.

Business administration: No. 201-300 worldwide, No. 95-123 U.S.

Psychology: No. 301-400 worldwide, No. 117-145 U.S.

Agricultural sciences: No. 401-500 worldwide, No. 71-78 U.S.

In the 2021 Academic Ranking of World Universities, also by the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy released in August 2021, UH Mānoa earned a No. 90-110 ranking in the United States and No. 301-400 worldwide. This places UH Mānoa in the top 2% of the world’s 26,000 plus universities.

For more, visit the Mānoa Institutional Research Office website.