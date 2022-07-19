Maui News

Maui marine life photographer to visit Maui Ocean Treasures

July 19, 2022, 12:00 PM HST
* Updated July 18, 11:48 PM
PC: Sherry Ringer via Maui Ocean Center

Maui Ocean Center’s gift shop, Maui Ocean Treasures, continues its mission by showcasing Maui-island artists that champion for marine conservation and live with Ocean Aloha.

Maui-based wildlife conservation photographer, Sherry Ringer of Dare to Care Photography, will present her marine life photography on Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Maui Ocean Treasures. 

Her extensive selection of metal prints and greeting cards will be on sale, with complimentary artist autograph and postcard.  With every purchase, buyers will have the opportunity for a chance to win a The Hawaiian Green Sea Turtle, a 12” x 8” infused metal print selected and autographed by Sherry, valued at $170.  A winner will be announced on Saturday, July 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. on Maui Ocean Treasures facebook and Instagram pages.

Sherry Ringer. PC: courtesy.

Ringer’s passion for photography was inspired by her father from an early age.  This led to her becoming the voice for nature and all creatures for over 40 years.  Although her photography takes her around the globe, the underwater world is where she feels most connected and highlights as her specialty. 

In awe of mother nature, her “unintrusive photography style” supports capturing her images in natural environments without disruption for the safety and comfort of her subjects, according to an event announcement.  As a marine life champion, she financially supports conservation, preservation, protection and rehabilitation causes.

“I am delighted to bring my marine life portfolio to Maui Ocean Treasures.  I treasure the opportunity to talk about my photography experiences around the world and encourage marine conservation,” said Sherry Ringer.

Maui Ocean Treasures is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there is no park admission to shop.  Parking is available on-site by following Parklinq’s posted signs for instructions and digital payment.  State of Hawaiʻi residents and Maui Ocean Center’s Nā Hoa Kai members park complimentary.  Other visitor parking is available at $2 per hour.

Visit https://mauioceancenter.com/shop/ for more information

