Maui police emergency preparedness training in Kīhei, July 19 and 21
Members of the Maui Police Department will participate in an Emergency Preparedness Training on the Kīhei Elementary School campus from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, and Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Residents should expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the campus. As part of the training, loud noises may occur.
As a safety precaution, the public is asked to avoid the specific training site.
