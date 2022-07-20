Maui News

$10,000 grant to provide 175 kūpuna with coupons for fresh produce on Maui

July 20, 2022, 11:32 AM HST
Farmers Market. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Maui Economic Opportunity has received a grant for $10,000 from Bayer Fund, which will be used to provide about 175 kūpuna with coupons for fresh produce at farmers markets on Maui Island.

The grant extends benefits from the annual Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, which provides $50 coupons to qualifying seniors. The grant will provide coupons to the 25 seniors on the Seniors Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program wait list as well as new applicants.

“It is always disappointing when program funds run out with additional qualifying applicants,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “The Bayer Fund grant will allow MEO to assist those on the popular Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program wait list and 150 new applicants. Fresh produce, which is generally more expensive than processed foods, enhance nutrition, diets and health of the kūpuna on Maui.”

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to programs like the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, run by Maui Economic Opportunity, that helps combat the critical issue of food insecurity and ultimately helping ensure even more Maui residents have access to healthy, nutritious food.”

In 2021, Bayer Fund awarded more than $13.1 million to over 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in Food and Nutrition, STEM Education and Health & Wellness. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the US have received more than $75 million.

Comments

