Maui News

Maui County residents urged to use online form to report large surf damage

July 20, 2022, 4:13 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

South swell at Oneloa Beach. PC: Maui Department of Fire & Public Safety.

Maui County residents are urged to report significant property damage inflicted by large surf and swells that impacted the coastlines of Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi earlier this month.

Residents can use an online form to document and report large surf damage to the the Maui Emergency Management Agency. The form can be found online at https://www.crisistrack.com/public/mauiHI/request.html.

“Maui County needs this information from our residents to make the best case possible for federal assistance to help pay for property and infrastructure damage caused by large surf and swells,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “The Maui Emergency Management Agency will use the information to complete a damage assessment for the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency to determine whether the County is eligible to receive federal funding.”

For more information about reporting weather-related damage, call the Maui Emergency Management Agency at 808-270-7285 or visit www.mauicounty.gov/70/Emergency-Management-Agency.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Deceased Man Found Floating July 16 In Waters Off Of Kahekili Highway Has Been Identified 2Swell Delivers As Predicted 25 Foot Wave Face Reported Off Diamond Head 3Maui Council Votes To Stop 100 Affordable Hale Waipuʻilani Housing Project In Kihei 4Historic South Swell Dumps Water On Roadways 18 24 Foot Surf Expected 5Pedestrian Crossing Study Launched For New Kihei High School 6Gov Ige Participates In Ceremonies For Two Maui Affordable Housing Projects With State Funding