Maui police emergency preparedness training in Wailuku, July 20 and 22
The Maui Police Department will be participating in an Emergency Preparedness Training on the Baldwin High School campus on Wednesday, July 20, and Friday, July 22, 2022, from approximately 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Residents should expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the campus. As part of the training, loud noises may occur.
As a safety precaution, the public is asked to avoid the specific training site.
