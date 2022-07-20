The Maui Police Department will be participating in an Emergency Preparedness Training on the Baldwin High School campus on Wednesday, July 20, and Friday, July 22, 2022, from approximately 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Residents should expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the campus. As part of the training, loud noises may occur.

As a safety precaution, the public is asked to avoid the specific training site.