Maui Surf Forecast for July 20, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:56 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current south swell will continue to slowly decline today and tonight, with only small surf expected Thursday through the weekend. A new small, long-period south swell could give south shore surf a small boost early next week.
Steady trade wind swell will keep east shore surf near to slightly below normal levels during the next 7 days. A small, longer period east swell associated with tropical cyclone Estelle may give surf a small boost over the weekend. North shore surf will remain flat during the next 7 days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
