Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 09:31 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 01:28 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 07:00 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 02:59 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 11:22 AM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell will continue to slowly decline today and tonight, with only small surf expected Thursday through the weekend. A new small, long-period south swell could give south shore surf a small boost early next week.

Steady trade wind swell will keep east shore surf near to slightly below normal levels during the next 7 days. A small, longer period east swell associated with tropical cyclone Estelle may give surf a small boost over the weekend. North shore surf will remain flat during the next 7 days.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.