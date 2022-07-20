Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 20, 2022

July 20, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Steven Mark










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 09:31 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 01:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 07:00 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 02:59 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 11:22 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south swell will continue to slowly decline today and tonight, with only small surf expected Thursday through the weekend. A new small, long-period south swell could give south shore surf a small boost early next week. 


Steady trade wind swell will keep east shore surf near to slightly below normal levels during the next 7 days. A small, longer period east swell associated with tropical cyclone Estelle may give surf a small boost over the weekend. North shore surf will remain flat during the next 7 days. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
