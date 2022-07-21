Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 11:22 AM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 03:47 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:18 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Only small surf is expected through this weekend along south facing shores. A new small, long-period south swell could give south shore surf a small boost early next week. A much larger long- period south swell is forecast to arrive late next week (Thursday 7/28), potentially pushing south shore surf back up above advisory levels.

Steady trade wind swell will keep east shore surf near to slightly below normal levels during the next 7 days. A small, longer period east swell associated with tropical cyclone Estelle may give surf a small boost over the weekend. North shore surf will remain flat during the next 7 days.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.