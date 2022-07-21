PC: University of Hawaiʻi

For the first time in its history, the University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system topped half a billion dollars in extramural funding with a record $505 million in fiscal year 2022 (FY2022), which ended June 30.

The record total tops UH’s previous record of $488.6 million in FY2011 and is a $19.5 million or 4% increase over FY2021.

Extramural funding is external investments from the federal government, industry and nonprofit organizations that support research and academic activities conducted by university faculty and staff. Extramural projects support research and innovation—increasing knowledge and providing solutions to improve quality of life.

“We are extremely pleased to have reached this significant milestone in our extramural funding history,” said UH Vice President for Research and Innovation Vassilis L. Syrmos in a University press release. “Much of the credit is due to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff and graduate students who keep the UH research enterprise on a steady course despite significant challenges from our economy, world affairs and fallout from the recent pandemic.”

UH Mānoa, the system’s flagship campus, accounted for $366 million of the extramural awards, followed by units at the UH System level ($70.6 million), UH Community Colleges ($43.6 million), UH Hilo ($18.0 million) and UH West Oʻahu ($6.7 million).

UH research expenditures contribute to Hawaiʻi’s economy through business sales, employee earnings, state tax revenue and job creation; and serve as the main component in the diversification of Hawaiʻi’s economy.

According to a 2021 economic impact report by the UH Economic Research Organization, UH research-related expenditures of $476.8 million in extramural funding in FY2020 generated $734.8 million in total business sales, $236.9 million in spending, $41.2 million in state tax revenue, while supporting an estimated 5,428 jobs.

“We are incredibly proud to have grown our UH extramural enterprise into a major economic sector for Hawaiʻi that creates thousands of jobs and provides economic stimulation across our islands,” said UH President David Lassner. “Our faculty and staff are collaborating with and training our students to engage in research and problem-solving that addresses the great challenges and opportunities that face Hawaiʻi and the world. This includes everything from climate change and energy solutions to addressing health disparities, educational inequities and training our residents for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

Some of the UH programs that attracted the attention of funders include: