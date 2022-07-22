PC: Haleakalā National Park

Rangers from Haleakalā National Park responded to a distress call on Thursday morning from a family of hikers at the park’s Kapalaoa Cabin within the Crater.

Crews made contact with three adults and two children who were reportedly suffering from various stages of hypothermia and dehydration, according to NPS officials.

The call for help was made at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Rangers began treating the family, all Maui residents, and provided warm blankets, water, and food. One family member, a 40-year-old man, was unable to walk out of the crater and was carried three miles to the Haleakalā Visitor Center by NPS staff, where he was evaluated by waiting paramedics.

All members of the family declined medical care.

“Thanks to a large team of hardworking first responders, tragedy was averted,” said Superintendent Natalie Gates. Chief Ranger Ari Wong added, “Visitors to our remote backcountry, whether they are locals or off-island tourists, need to be prepared for changing and challenging conditions. Don’t become complacent–you put yourselves, your loved ones, and our rangers at risk.”

Information on how to prepare for hiking in Haleakalā National Park is available on the NPS website Plan Your Visit – Haleakalā National Park.

Want to help the park inform visitors? Become a Trail Steward or sign up for the park’s upcoming Preventative Search and Rescue program at Volunteer – Haleakalā National Park.