Gov. Ige at a WGA event. File courtesy office of Gov. David Ige.

Governor David Ige will attend the Western Governors’ Association 2022 Annual Meeting in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho from July 25-28.

Gov. Ige will join the group of bi-partisan western governors to discuss pressing issues facing the region, such as land use, rural healthcare, the threat of wildfire events, cybersecurity, transportation infrastructure, drought and more.

Gov. Ige is also scheduled to lead a roundtable discussion at the Western Governors’ Leadership Institute – highlighting the importance of youth leadership.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green will serve as acting governor while Gov. Ige is out of the state, beginning Saturday, July 23 until Friday, July 29.