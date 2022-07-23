Maui Surf Forecast for July 23, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:08 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:08 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will remain at summertime background levels through today, followed by a small pulse of south swell Sunday and Monday. A larger, long-lived south swell will arrive Thursday and may push south shore surf to the High Surf Advisory level next Friday and into the weekend.
East shore surf will fall from around seasonal heights to slightly below average this weekend, though some faint long-period swell from former Tropical Cyclone Estelle may appear. Short period trade wind swell will then build back to near average as elevated trade winds are expected to persist into next week. Typical, nearly flat summertime conditions will continue for north shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com