Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 23, 2022

July 23, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 12:55 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 05:19 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:26 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain at summertime background levels through today, followed by a small pulse of south swell Sunday and Monday. A larger, long-lived south swell will arrive Thursday and may push south shore surf to the High Surf Advisory level next Friday and into the weekend. 


East shore surf will fall from around seasonal heights to slightly below average this weekend, though some faint long-period swell from former Tropical Cyclone Estelle may appear. Short period trade wind swell will then build back to near average as elevated trade winds are expected to persist into next week. Typical, nearly flat summertime conditions will continue for north shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Us Department Of Labor Recovers 290000 For 95 Food Truck Workers On Maui  2Maui County Gas Thefts Quadruple Year Over Year Amid Historic Prices  3Deceased Man Found Floating July 16 In Waters Off Of Kahekili Highway Has Been Identified  4Maui County Residents Urged To Use Online Form To Report Large Surf Damage  5Sir David Attenborough Narrates Bbcs Green Planet Segment Filmed In East Maui  6Kaʻanapali Beach Hotel Has New Director Of ʻimipoʻokela