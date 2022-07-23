Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 12:55 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 05:19 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:26 PM HST. Sunrise 5:57 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain at summertime background levels through today, followed by a small pulse of south swell Sunday and Monday. A larger, long-lived south swell will arrive Thursday and may push south shore surf to the High Surf Advisory level next Friday and into the weekend.

East shore surf will fall from around seasonal heights to slightly below average this weekend, though some faint long-period swell from former Tropical Cyclone Estelle may appear. Short period trade wind swell will then build back to near average as elevated trade winds are expected to persist into next week. Typical, nearly flat summertime conditions will continue for north shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.