The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Lahaina: Closure of the turning lane on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Luawei Street and Maui Paintball, on Tuesday, July 26 through Friday, July 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping of the center median.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) reduced to two lanes (one lane in each direction) between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue and Kūlanihākoʻi Street at Piʻilani Highway restricted to right-in/right-out for Phase 1 of the Kīhei Roundabout construction. More information available at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2022/05/13/pi%ca%bbilani-highway-closure-and-speed-limit-reduction/

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pāʻia/Kūʻau (night work): Alternating lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 7.4 and 7.6, Kūʻau Beach Place and Aolani Place, nightly 7 p.m. Monday, July 25 through 5:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, for sewer pipe installation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pāʻia/Kūʻau (night work): Alternating lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 7.7 and 7.9, Kaiae Lane to Meha Place, nightly 7 p.m. Monday, July 25 through 5:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, for wastewater main replacement.

— Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Kula: Single lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) near mile marker 8.1, Alae Road and Kekaulike Avenue, on Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for waterline installation in the makai shoulder.

—Maunaloa Highway (Route 460) —

Maunaloa: Single lane closure on Maunaloa Highway (Route 460) possible in either direction between mile markers 7.25 and 16.54, Maunaloa Village to Mahana, on Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving.