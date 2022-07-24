Pi’ihana fire. (7.24.22) PC: Maui Fire Department Pi’ihana fire. (7.24.22) PC: Maui Fire Department

Update: 5:19 p.m. 7.24.22

A brush fire off of Piʻihana Road in Wailuku burned an estimated two acres before being brought under control.

The fire was first reported at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Crews arrived on scene to find an area of brush as well as abandoned vehicles and rubbish on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the fire wit the assistance from the department’s Air 1 helicopter.

Responding units included: Engine 1, Engine 10, Tanker 10, Ladder 3, Air 1, and a battalion chief.

The fire was brought under control at approximately 4:15 p.m. and no damages were reported.

MFD Acting Information Officer, Chris Stankis said mop up will continue for an extended period of time due to the quantity of rubbish and abandoned vehicles at the site.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

3:45 p.m. 7.24.22

Maui fire crews are responding to a brush fire in the Piʻihana area of Wailuku. Crews were on scene at last report and heavy black smoke could be seen from nearby residents.

