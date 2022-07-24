Maui Obituaries for the week ending July 24, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Michael Allan Meers

June 18, 1961 – July 3, 2022

Michael Allan Meers, 61, of Hilo, passed away on July 3, 2022. Born June 18, 1961 in Danville, IL, he was self-employed.

He is survived by mother, Annie Meers; sons, William (Naomi) Meers, Isaac (Alicia) Paglinawan; daughters, Renee (Lafo) Otake, Victoria (Reyze) Meers, Gretchen Paglinawan; sister, Beverly A (Mike) Martinez in addition to 10 grandchildren.

Services will be planned for a later date.

Raul Gabrillo Villarta

May 13, 1961 – July 18, 2022

Raul Gabrillo Villarta, 61, of Kahului, passed away on July 18, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on May 13, 1961 in the Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Holy Rosary Church in Pāʻia; mass will begin at 12:30 p.m. and burial to follow at 2 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park.

Raul worked as a courier for LBC Mabuhay Hawaiʻi.

He is survived by his wife, Lenor T. Villarta; children, Leo Glenn Tangkay (Michelle), Lera Bartolome (Isaiah), and Rican Lee Villarta; sisters, Chona Gama (Romeo), Angeline Villarta, and Charito Villarta; seven grandchildren, Louie, Lee Wixler, Lera May, Kaimani, Israel, Leiah, and Mahina.

George Hiroshi Tanji

Feb. 21, 1938 – June 30, 2022

George Hiroshi Tanji, 84 of Keokea, Maui passed away peacefully at home on June 30, 2022, under the care of Hospice Maui, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born on Feb. 21, 1938, in Kahului. He is predeceased by his parents Bunsaku and Shizue Tanji, his brother Kenneth Tanji and sister Sachiko (Ellen) Duncan. He is survived by his sister Janet Felt of New Jersey, wife, Marlynn Tanji, daughters Shawn Tanji, Sandi Tanji and grandchildren Havana Tanji, Ryker Tanji and Skyler Tanji-Pfeiffer along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Nakamura Mortuary on Saturday, July 23, 2022, with visitation at 9 a.m., memorial service at 10 a.m., followed by the burial at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery.

George was a long-time cabbage farmer up in Keokea, Kula and was known as the “Cabbage King” of Kula for being able to harvest and deliver over a thousand bags of cabbage a week to Young Brothers to be shipped out to Oahu markets. He also had a passion for cooking Chinese food and enjoyed making Huli Huli pig, chow fun and other dishes for friends. During his later years, George enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed showing them around the farm.

The family would like to thank his doctors, Dr. Robert Mastroianni and Staff, Dr. Amanda Marn and Staff, Dr. Adam Protain and Staff, the many doctors and nurses at Maui Memorial Medical Center that attended to his care while he was there, to Hospice Maui when he returned home and to Nakamura Mortuary and Maui Memorial Park Cemetery.

Vance W Sale

Feb. 11, 1964 – July 6, 2022

Vance W. Sale Sr., 58, of Hilo passed away on July 6, 2022. Born Feb. 11, 1964 in Nanakuli, he spent many years as a truck driver.

He is survived by wife, Debbi Sale; mother, Kahu Abigail Sale; sons, Matthew (Karamie) Sale, Mark (Kelly) Sale, Vance Jr. Sale of North Carolina, and Keala (Tiara) Kaehuaea of Mau’I; daughters, Chasidi-Ann (Aaron ) Frye of Maryland, Chabli (Bryan) Sale of North Carolina; brothers, Floyd Calvin Sale of Hilo, Michael Jr. (Melody) Sale of Nanakuli, Robert (Sarah) Sale of Waimanalo, and D. John Ka’aihue of Nanakuli; sisters, Carolyn Nahinu, Gayle (David Mellem), Michaeleen Sale, Pastor Bonnie Spencer, Danielle (Niki Jr.) Kanui, Noreen Tagata, Michelle Ka’aihue, Tanisha Sale of Nanakuli, Maile Sale of Kailua, Toto Palu of California; and Lurlyn Kim Britt Sale of North Carolina in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins on the Sale and Nahinu Bloodline

Memorial Scattering of Ashes at Nanakuli Beach (Flats) on Friday, July 22 2022 at 11 a.m.

Memorial Service in Hilo to be announce at a later date.

Darin Jay Umbarger

Dec. 19, 1967 – July 15, 2022

Darin Jay Umbarger, 54, of Kailua Kona, Hawai‘i passed away on July 15, 2022 in Kealakekua, Hawai‘i. He was born on Dec. 19, 1967, in California.

He is survived by parents Keith and Vicki Umbarger of Chanute, Kansas; brother Jeff Umbarger of Kailua Kona, Hawaii; sisters Kami Umbarger of San Diego, California; Gina (Alden) Alagata of El Cajon, California; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Private services will be held.

Edward N. Meyer

Nov. 2, 1948 – June 27, 2022

An incredible life overflowing with love and laughter ended peacefully on June 27, 2022, while surrounded by his family. Eddie was born on Nov. 2, 1948 on Maui to Sophie (Tavares) and Arthur Meyer. He was preceded in death by his three older siblings, Beverly, Harold, and Pat.

Ed grew up in a loving family who taught a strong work ethic. At the age of nine he got his first job shining shoes at the Hukilau Hotel and during his high school years he worked summers in Maui’s pineapple fields. In the early 60s, he started a Rock & Roll band with his friends and played school dances around the island of Maui. Ed earned a full scholarship to Chaminade University, where he graduated with a degree in accounting. As a young man he worked for Foodland, Servco, and Hawaiʻi Transport, while also serving as a member of the Hawaiʻi National Guard. Ed’s distinguished career culminated with more than 30 years at McCabe, Hamilton and Renny, where he retired as Vice President and CFO.

Ed met and fell deeply in love with Lynnette Allison Wood in his mid-40s, and they were married in a beautiful ceremony at Keawala’i Congregational Church on Maui in 1997. Ed will forever be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and cherished friend to so many. He lived and loved with a passion that was incredibly generous and contagious. To know him was to have a lifelong, caring friend who never shied away from a little mischief. His passions included a deep love for animals, country music, traveling, and planning the next “big adventure”.

Ed is survived by his adoring wife, Lynnette; three children, Jen, Andy, and Leah; and four grandchildren, Nai’a, Allie, Flynn, and Davey. In his final days, he was comforted by his faithful and constant companion, Lola, the family dog.

For those wishing to honor Ed’s memory, the family humbly suggests donations to the Hawaiian Humane Society.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in the Thurston Memorial Chapel at Punahou School at 4 p.m.